Exercise To Swing Swords: The Royal Preparation For Sankranti Races

Mummidivaram: With Sankranti festivities approaching, special arrangements are being made to prepare cocks for the traditional Sankranti races. These events are not just about races but also about showcasing the finest and most meticulously trained birds. From avoiding cold air to allowing sunlight in the morning, and even using steaming techniques to prevent snoring, every detail is carefully managed to ensure peak performance.

In the Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, including I. Polavaram, Katrenikona, Mummidivaram, Allavaram, Uppalaguptam, Rajolu, Sakhinetipalli, Ravulapalem, Alamuru, Ramachandrapuram, and other mandals, more than 200 breeding camps are preparing cocks with great attention. These birds are also raised in Tallarevu and Tuni in the Kakinada district, along with the Metta areas.

Sword Preparation and Training

The cocks are trained not only to race but to wield swords. Each cock, depending on type and colour, is valued between Rs. 25,000 and over Rs. one lakh. Over a period of ten days, these cocks receive fortified food, preventive medicine, and even a diet that includes mutton kheema two to three days a week. Breeders invest between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 per bird.

The key to success lies in the blade tied to their leg. These blades, crafted meticulously from stainless steel, are fired six times in a furnace to ensure durability. Priced between Rs. 500 and Rs. 700, these swords are used exclusively for one match. The centres for making these swords are primarily located in areas such as Ganapavaram, Nujiveedu, Guravai Palem, Mupparthipadu, Mummidivaram, and other parts of the joint Godavari district. These handmade blades are also exported beyond state borders, contributing to a business estimated at Rs. 15 crore during the Sankranti season.

The Role of Sword Tie Masters

The person who ties the sword plays a crucial role. Tied to the right leg, the sword is securely bound using a thin cotton cloth and a terylene rope. Throughout the match, the swordmaster keeps a vigilant eye, adjusting the blade's position as needed. Organisers compensate these specialists with Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 35,000 per day. With the Sankranti competition drawing near, the demand for skilled swordmakers and swordmasters has surged.