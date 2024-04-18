Like Father Like Daughter: An Established Athlete, Ex-Uttarakhand DGP's Daughter Cracks UPSC CSE

Dehradun: Kuhu Garg, daughter of former Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar was an established Badminton player when she suffered a serious knee injury necessitating a surgery. As doctors recommended a prolonged rest period, Kuhu utilised the time to prepare for the Civil Services Exam. Following in her father's footsteps and braving knee injury, Kuhu is likely to join the IPS after securing 178th rank in the Civil Services Examination 2023, the results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination on Tuesday.

Ex-Uttarakhand DGP's Daughter Cracks UPSC CSE

Kuhu Garg's father Ashok Kumar had retired from the post of Director General of Police in Uttarakhand some time ago. Kuhu is looking forward to serving the country by becoming an IPS officer. Kumar, is currently the Vice Chancellor of Haryana Sports University in Sonipat. While mother Dr. Alaknanda Ashok is working in Pantnagar University.

After the UPSC results were out on Tuesday, Kuhu Garg, in a special conversation with ETV Bharat, shared the experience of her sports career and then preparation for civil services. Kuhu said that the last week was full of worries about her result. But now the results have been excellent, after which there is an atmosphere of happiness in the entire house, she said. Kuhu said that the hard work done in the last one and a half to two years has yielded results for her today.

Kuhu said that her first priority regarding the cadre in Haryana. However, it will be decided on the basis of vacancy and allotment.

Ex-Uttarakhand DGP's Daughter Cracks UPSC CSE

An International Badminton Player: Before qualifying the UPSC CSE, Kuhu Garg had already made her mark in the badminton sport. Kuhu is an international badminton player and has won many medals and many competitions at national and international level. However, due to the surgery she underwent after his knee injury two years ago, the doctor has advised her to take rest, which she utilized for preparing for the Civil Services Exam.

Kuhu said that there is a lot of misconception in the society that studies cannot be done along with sports. Sports and studies complement each other, she said while citing her own example.

Ex-Uttarakhand DGP's Daughter Kuhoo Garg with Badminton medals

Inspired by IPS Officer Father: Kuhu Garg said that since childhood, she has been watching and getting inspired by her father and the IPS officers around her. Kuhu said she always thought that if she gets a chance to do something for her country like this, she will definitely take advantage of the opportunity. She said that earlier she was working for the country by playing an important role in sports and now she will get a chance to serve the country as a bureaucrat.

Kuhu completed her primary education from St. Thomas College, Dehradun and graduated from SRCC College, Delhi. Kuhu started playing badminton at a very young age of 9 years. She has so far won 56 National (All India Ranking) and 19 International medals. Kuhu started winning medals at the national level from the age of 13, she said. Kuhu has played in women's doubles and mixed doubles. Her world rank has been 34th in mixed doubles. In the year 2018, Kuhu also played the quarter finals of the World Championship.

Kuhu's father, former Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, happy with his daughter's success in UPSC, said in a social media post that he is very happy with his daughter's achievement. He said that during the Uber Cup trials held after COVID-19 pandemic, Kuhu had suffered a knee injury and ACL tear, after which she had to undergo surgery in Mumbai. During this time she could not play, so she started preparing for civil services and today she has achieved this feat, her father said.

Kumar said that Kuhu, who has played quarter-finals of International Badminton and World Championship in open category for 6 years, will be the first player who has been able to achieve the feat to qualify the UPSC CSE.