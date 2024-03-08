ETV Bharat Exclusive: This International Women's Day, Uncover the Journey of First 'Mahila' Sniper

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): As we commemorate International Women's Day, it is time to reflect on the incredible journeys of women around the world. From breaking barriers to shattering glass ceilings, women have persistently fought for justice, equality, and opportunity. There are remarkable women who illuminate the path with their resilience, determination and unwavering spirit.

Meet Suman Kumari, BSF's first female sniper, whose journey is not just a narrative but a testament to the indomitable power of the human spirit. From humble beginnings to soaring heights, Suman has shattered stereotypes and emerged as a guiding light for countless others.

Suman hails from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district and she is also the first woman to receive the "Instructor Grade" after the completion of an eight-week rigorous training at the Central Armament and Combat Skills School of Border Security Force, Indore.

ETV Bharat sat down with her for an exclusive interview, in which she shared her inspiring journey, which is sure contagious for aspiring women personnel.

"I joined BSF in 2021 and completed my basic training by July 2022. I was then allotted a unit, and I am currently posted in Punjab. Every year in my unit, we are offered various courses to take up. This time, I opted for a sniper course."

"While commanding a platoon in Punjab, I realised the threat of sniper attacks from across the border and decided to volunteer for the sniper course and wrote to my superiors. I was the lone woman among 56 men," Suman added.

Appreciating her family members for always supporting her in her decision, she said, "My family has always been very supportive. When I got selected for BSF, a few relatives used to say that defence is a tough profession and I won't be able to manage it. But, my parents trusted me and supported my decision to join BSF."

She said, "When I told them I want to opt for a sniper course, they supported my decision, knowing the hardships that I might have to face. To date, my parents have never questioned my career choice. They are happy with my happiness."

Talking about eight weeks of the BSF sniper course, she said, "Sniper course requires mental strength more than physical strength because we do not know for how long we will have to sit and observe. For this, we require mental toughness."

She further said, "During the course, I faced several challenges. There were times when I could not do certain events, but my male counterparts used to do them easily because there is a difference between the physical strength of a male and a female. But with constant practice, I reached my goal."

Asked what her International Women's Day message is, she said: "First, I express my heartfelt wishes on this occasion. I feel every woman deserves respect and praise for everything they do."

"In this male-dominated society where women are often unheard, I want to say that wherever you feel it is important for you to speak, you must speak and make yourself heard. Every woman must follow her passion. For parents, I want to say that always support your daughters and help them chase their passion."