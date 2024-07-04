ETV Bharat Announces Media Partnership With Maiden 24HourProject International Photo Exhibition 2024

Hyderabad: As 24HourProject International Photo Exhibition 2024 makes its debut in India, ETV Bharat is thrilled to announce its media partnership for the prestigious event.

The 24HourProject International Photo Exhibition 2024 is a landmark event making its debut in India, hosted at the esteemed State Gallery of Art, Hyderabad, from July 6-14, 2024. The groundbreaking exhibition will showcase 127 framed photos curated by international judges, capturing the essence of humanity and driving social change. With over 1000+ photographers and an expected 10,000 art enthusiasts from across the country, the exhibition promises to be a landmark event. This event not only celebrates photography but also supports self-sustainable women's programs run by Responsible Charity in Kolkata- India, aligning with the 24HourProject's mission to document humanity and empower NGOs worldwide.

The ETV coverage for the event will include:

Pre-exhibition coverage comprising a collaborator post/story on ETV Instagram Handles before the Exhibition and news articles on digital media and print newspapers before the exhibition to amplify the reach.

Opening ceremony coverage (July 6th, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM) comprising entire opening ceremony coverage, showcasing the work of photographers exhibited at the gallery, interviews of 24HourProject International Team Members from USA and Germany, interviews of Hyderabad Ambassadors/organizers and cover feedback from visitors.

Ongoing Exhibition Coverage comprising share marketing content and updates about the expo on the ETV Instagram Handle in collaboration with "24HourProject_Hyderabad" and “24Hourproject” official handles, newspaper article to highlight the 24HourProject International Expo featuring organizers on July 7th.