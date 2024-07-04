ETV Bharat / offbeat

ETV Bharat Announces Media Partnership With Maiden 24HourProject International Photo Exhibition 2024

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

ETV Bharat is thrilled to announce media partnership for the 24HourProject International Photo Exhibition 2024 which makes its debut in India and is being held at the esteemed State Gallery of Art, Hyderabad, from July 6-14, 2024. The groundbreaking event will showcase 127 framed photos curated by international judges and supports self-sustainable women's programs run by Responsible Charity in Kolkata.

ETV Bharat Announces Media Partnership With Maiden 24HourProject International Photo Exhibition 2024
ETV Bharat Announces Media Partnership With Maiden 24HourProject International Photo Exhibition 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: As 24HourProject International Photo Exhibition 2024 makes its debut in India, ETV Bharat is thrilled to announce its media partnership for the prestigious event.

The 24HourProject International Photo Exhibition 2024 is a landmark event making its debut in India, hosted at the esteemed State Gallery of Art, Hyderabad, from July 6-14, 2024. The groundbreaking exhibition will showcase 127 framed photos curated by international judges, capturing the essence of humanity and driving social change. With over 1000+ photographers and an expected 10,000 art enthusiasts from across the country, the exhibition promises to be a landmark event. This event not only celebrates photography but also supports self-sustainable women's programs run by Responsible Charity in Kolkata- India, aligning with the 24HourProject's mission to document humanity and empower NGOs worldwide.

The ETV coverage for the event will include:

Pre-exhibition coverage comprising a collaborator post/story on ETV Instagram Handles before the Exhibition and news articles on digital media and print newspapers before the exhibition to amplify the reach.

Opening ceremony coverage (July 6th, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM) comprising entire opening ceremony coverage, showcasing the work of photographers exhibited at the gallery, interviews of 24HourProject International Team Members from USA and Germany, interviews of Hyderabad Ambassadors/organizers and cover feedback from visitors.

Ongoing Exhibition Coverage comprising share marketing content and updates about the expo on the ETV Instagram Handle in collaboration with "24HourProject_Hyderabad" and “24Hourproject” official handles, newspaper article to highlight the 24HourProject International Expo featuring organizers on July 7th.

Closing Ceremony Coverage (July 14th, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM) comprising coverage of the closing ceremonya nd feature successful exhibition completion update showcasing highlights and key takeaways.


About the 24HourProject

The 24HourProject gathers emerging photographers, aspiring photojournalists, and visual storytellers from every city worldwide to document humanity and make a difference. Since 2012, the project has partnered with NGOs to raise awareness and empower initiatives that drive social change.

A project spokesperson said that in its 2024 edition, the 24HourProject reaffirms its commitment to gender equality by supporting self-sustainable women's programs in India through our partnership with responsible charity.

“Our mission aligns perfectly with the goal of delivering meaningful content that raises awareness about global issues and empowers communities,” the spokesperson said.

Why This Partnership Matters

The synergy between the 24HourProject International Photo Exhibition 2024 and ETV Bharat presents a unique opportunity to engage readers with compelling visual stories and impactful journalism.

