Environment | Myanmar Tribe Opposes China's Lead Mine In Their Ancestral Home

This photo taken on May 2, 2025 a general views shows China-backed battery metal mine in Pekon township in Myanmar's eastern Shan State. ( AFP )

Pekon: Hundreds of protesting Myanmar tribespeople march up a hillside to a cavernous facility where a Chinese joint venture's giant milling machines stand ready to grind up the rocks of their ancestral homeland for lead ore.

Demand for the heavy metal is forecast to rise, driven by its use in the batteries needed for the global energy transition.

But its extraction can pollute the environment and the Pradawng tribespeople carry banners reading: "No transparency, no responsibility".

"We don't have any plan to exchange this inheritance from our ancestors for money or riches," said 24-year-old protest leader Khun Khine Min Naing.

"This land is the dignity of our tribe."

Since a 2021 coup, Myanmar has been riven by civil war and shattered into a patchwork of loosely governed territories ripe for exploitation by unregulated miners.

And neighbouring China is keen to scoop up the minerals and metals Myanmar can supply.

The Pradawng -- a little-known subtribe of the Kayan ethnic group -- claim around 3,000 members and a 381-year lineage in Shan state, in Myanmar's east.

This photo taken on May 2, 2025 shows members of the Kayan New Land Party (KNLP) standing guard near trucks at a China-backed battery metal mine in Pekon township in Myanmar's eastern Shan State. (AFP)

They say Myanmar firm Four Star Company and a Chinese partner have planned a mega-project mining lead upriver from their village, Thi Kyeik, in Pekon township.

Heavy machinery began to be installed in February, but the tribe say they were not consulted on the scheme and fear it will taint the area with hazardous chemicals.

Locals have blockaded roads to turn back vehicles, and threatened to seize mining equipment, defying possible violent backlash in a country where the right to assemble often depends on the whims of armed guards.

"We are only asking for Indigenous rights that we should own," Khun Khine Min Naing told AFP, demanding mine plans are rolled back until the war is over and they can be scrutinised by a civilian government.

- Natural resources -

Lead is a toxic metal, most commonly mined for use in lead-acid batteries.

Extracting it can pollute local soil and water supplies, with children particularly vulnerable to exposure, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"We don't want to leave this land environmentally damaged for the next generation," said Khun Khine Min Naing. "We don't want to be regarded as historical criminals."