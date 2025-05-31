CEO At 21: How Young Entrepreneur Ram Priyanka Turned Ideas Into Companies, Authored Two Books

Hyderabad: Instead of hunting for a high-paying job despite having an excellent skillset, this young woman chose a different path - she started creating jobs. Meet Ram Priyanka, a self-driven 21-year-old, who has already founded two companies, and has created employment for over 300 people. Also, she has written books, and mastered 10 languages. Her journey is nothing short of inspiring.

Priyanka, an industrious and bright student since childhood, hails from the Mortha village in West Godavari district. She began her schooling in Mussoorie and grew up in a multilingual environment, which helped her learn 10 languages fluently. After completing her Economics degree from Manipal University, she worked as a research intern at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, which ignited her entrepreneurial spirit. She soon began turning her ideas into reality.

Founded Two Companies

Ram Priyanka founded Harvest, a company focused on natural, sugar-free, and side-effect-free organic juices. Along with a team of three others, she spent a year researching the product. She shared that they are currently awaiting FSSAI approval before releasing it into the market.

In addition to this, Priyanka established Brivox, an organization aimed at combating digital addiction among children and promoting human connections. With over 400 learning modules, Brivox introduces students to innovative classroom experiences, which are designed to enhance their real-world skills. “Children are losing touch with real relationships due to screen time. Through Brivox, I want to help them rediscover meaningful learning,” said Priyanka.

Author and Language Prodigy

Priyanka’s love for reading soon evolved into writing. She wrote her first piece, a short story for the book “Miscellaneous Club”, at just 15. In the wake of COVID, she penned “The Balance Within,” a book about emotional resilience and self-awareness.

Now, she’s working on a new book featuring 10 unique stories. Priyanka credits her multilingual abilities to her diverse school environment and says her passion for language helped her grow as a communicator and a leader.

Family Support Matters

Priyanka's father, Seshagiri, said, “We raised Priyanka with strong values and always supported her varied interests. Children flourish when we let them pursue what they love the most.”

By the age of just 21, Ram Priyanka has already achieved what many could do so in a lifetime. As the CEO of two companies, an author of two books, and a polyglot, Priyanka proves that self-belief, parental support, and hard work can make any dream possible.