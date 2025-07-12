Engineering To Adventure: The Story Of Taka Tamut, Arunachal Pradesh's Unsung Hero Who Conquered Everest

By Pranab Kumar Das
Tezpur: Taka Tamut's name may not echo loudly in the national media, but his achievements in mountaineering and humanitarian service speak volumes.
Hailing from the remote village of Jomlo Mongku in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang district
Tamut, once a civil engineering student, is today known as an exceptional adventurer, rescue specialist, and a youth motivator, fondly dubbed by many as the “Human Google”.
Tamut’s journey to the peaks was neither easy nor conventional. A graduate of ICFAI University in Tripura, he initially aspired to join government service. However, after facing repeated setbacks and alleged corruption in recruitment exams, he took a leap of faith, choosing adventure sports and mountaineering over a more predictable career.
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Tamut said that initially it was tough to leave a career of engineering and to come to a new profession.
"The family and the society were reluctant when they came to know about my switch to a new profession as an engineer's job is rated very high in a place like Arunachal. But the prevailing system of corruption and anomalies in the recruitment examinations played on my mind and I decided to leave that path,” Tamut said.
With the financial and moral support of his community, and training from premier institutions like the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) in Darjeeling, he began his ascent, both literally and metaphorically.
Tamut told ETV Bharat that he had a dream to scale mount everest, that was the motivation.
"I got a lot of help from various people. My family, friends, and the community funded money for my expedition and I owe my success to them. I was very lucky as they were behind me. My friends went door to door for mass donations. Apart from it my friends from media also helped me a lot give the mission the much need glare and publicity.”
Being someone from a state like Arunachal and closely attached to mountains and terrains, Tamut was attracted to mountaineering from an early age and chose the field out of his passion. He said he was interested in adventure activities during his graduation days and used to go through a lot of news stories about adventure related activities in Arunachal.
"I was inspired by a lot of mountaineers from Arunachal and thought that I should go to this field. Seeing the potential of Adventure tourism I chose the field."
Climbing Glory: From Koktang to Everest
Tamut’s mountaineering milestones include successful ascents of:
- Mt. Stok Kangri (6,153 m) in Ladakh (2016)
- Mt. Mera Peak (6,300 m) and Mt. Lhotse (8,516 m) in Nepal (2017)
- And the most remarkable—Mt. Everest (8,848 m) in 2018, without any Sherpa support.
His Everest expedition, done under extreme physical and mental challenges, earned him the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, presented by President Ram Nath Kovind during a virtual ceremony in 2020.
The AN-32 Mission
Perhaps more than his mountaineering achievements, Tamut's heroism was most vividly on display during the 2019 Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft crash near Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh. The crash, which killed 13 personnel, triggered a high-stakes rescue and recovery mission. On 9 June 2019, Tamut led a combined team of Army and Air Force personnel to the wreckage site under life-threatening weather and terrain conditions.
Recalling the incident Tamut said, “Because the weather was very adverse, we had a talk with the rescue mission head. We were searching the left bank but then we decided to explore the right bank and eventually our team found the wreckage.”
For 12-13 days, he navigated the dense forest and rugged mountains to retrieve bodies and aircraft debris, earning him the Eastern Command Medal from the Indian Air Force. “We were able to retrieve 6-7 out of 13 bodies that the process went till 22-23 June amid very unpleasant weather”.
His precise navigation skills in uncharted terrains led locals to call him the "Human Google", though Tamut remains modest: “I don’t know why they call me that. It is just a term that became viral and got everyone’s attention. I do not know what they want to say. I only do my duty for society.”
Beyond Mountains: A Mission to Inspire
Beyond personal glory, Tamut has dedicated himself to promoting adventure sports among the youth of Arunachal Pradesh. Through local awareness campaigns, he encourages participation in mountain biking, trekking, and paragliding, hoping to open doors of livelihood and confidence for unemployed youth.
His story is not just one of conquering peaks, but of building hope, brick by brick, summit by summit, in one of India’s most remote and underrepresented regions.
Taka Tamut’s journey is a beacon of what resilience, community support, and unwavering passion can achieve. In a country where recognition often eludes silent heroes, Tamut stands tall, not just on snow-clad summits, but also in the hearts of those he has inspired and served.
