Engineering To Adventure: The Story Of Taka Tamut, Arunachal Pradesh's Unsung Hero Who Conquered Everest

By Pranab Kumar Das

Tezpur: Taka Tamut's name may not echo loudly in the national media, but his achievements in mountaineering and humanitarian service speak volumes.

Tamut, once a civil engineering student, is today known as an exceptional adventurer, rescue specialist, and a youth motivator, fondly dubbed by many as the “Human Google”.

Tamut’s journey to the peaks was neither easy nor conventional. A graduate of ICFAI University in Tripura, he initially aspired to join government service. However, after facing repeated setbacks and alleged corruption in recruitment exams, he took a leap of faith, choosing adventure sports and mountaineering over a more predictable career.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Tamut said that initially it was tough to leave a career of engineering and to come to a new profession.

"The family and the society were reluctant when they came to know about my switch to a new profession as an engineer's job is rated very high in a place like Arunachal. But the prevailing system of corruption and anomalies in the recruitment examinations played on my mind and I decided to leave that path,” Tamut said.

With the financial and moral support of his community, and training from premier institutions like the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) in Darjeeling, he began his ascent, both literally and metaphorically.

Arunachal Pradesh resident, Taka Amut receives an award at a function (ETV Bharat)

Tamut told ETV Bharat that he had a dream to scale mount everest, that was the motivation.

"I got a lot of help from various people. My family, friends, and the community funded money for my expedition and I owe my success to them. I was very lucky as they were behind me. My friends went door to door for mass donations. Apart from it my friends from media also helped me a lot give the mission the much need glare and publicity.”

Being someone from a state like Arunachal and closely attached to mountains and terrains, Tamut was attracted to mountaineering from an early age and chose the field out of his passion. He said he was interested in adventure activities during his graduation days and used to go through a lot of news stories about adventure related activities in Arunachal.