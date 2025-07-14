ETV Bharat / offbeat

Engineer Turns Down London Scholarship To Grow Sustainable Packaging From Mushrooms

Chennai/Srikakulam: While many of her peers were chasing foreign degrees or high-paying jobs, 26-year-old Gondu Vagdevi took an uncharted route—one rooted in purpose over prestige.

Armed with a chemical engineering degree and faced with two tempting offers, a master’s scholarship in London and a corporate job in Goa, Vagdevi instead chose to return to the lab and build something that could outlast plastic.

Today, she is the co-founder of Roha Biotech, a Chennai-based startup pioneering India’s first mycelium-based packaging, a biodegradable, heat-resistant alternative to thermocol and styrofoam.

Rethinking Waste, One Mushroom At A Time

The idea began as a conversation with Aditya Srinivas, a fellow innovator and now her business partner. The duo envisioned a packaging solution grown, not manufactured, by combining mycelium (the root network of mushrooms) with agricultural byproducts like banana fibre, sugarcane husk, coconut coir, and corn waste.

“We wanted to create packaging that didn’t end up harming the planet,” Vagdevi explains. “Our aim was simple: use nature to fight waste.”

The Lab That Never Slept

Working out of a lab at IIT Madras, Vagdevi and her team put in endless hours, often stretching into nights, experimenting with materials, designing custom equipment, and troubleshooting temperature variations that could affect fungal growth.