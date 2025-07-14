Engineer Turns Down London Scholarship To Grow Sustainable Packaging From Mushrooms

Chennai/Srikakulam: While many of her peers were chasing foreign degrees or high-paying jobs, 26-year-old Gondu Vagdevi took an uncharted route—one rooted in purpose over prestige.
Armed with a chemical engineering degree and faced with two tempting offers, a master’s scholarship in London and a corporate job in Goa, Vagdevi instead chose to return to the lab and build something that could outlast plastic.
Today, she is the co-founder of Roha Biotech, a Chennai-based startup pioneering India’s first mycelium-based packaging, a biodegradable, heat-resistant alternative to thermocol and styrofoam.
Rethinking Waste, One Mushroom At A Time
The idea began as a conversation with Aditya Srinivas, a fellow innovator and now her business partner. The duo envisioned a packaging solution grown, not manufactured, by combining mycelium (the root network of mushrooms) with agricultural byproducts like banana fibre, sugarcane husk, coconut coir, and corn waste.
“We wanted to create packaging that didn’t end up harming the planet,” Vagdevi explains. “Our aim was simple: use nature to fight waste.”
The Lab That Never Slept
Working out of a lab at IIT Madras, Vagdevi and her team put in endless hours, often stretching into nights, experimenting with materials, designing custom equipment, and troubleshooting temperature variations that could affect fungal growth.
“Most people take at least three years to crack this kind of bioengineering. We managed it in one,” she says with a smile.
The result is a packaging material that is not only sturdy but also flame-resistant, capable of being able to withstand temperatures up to 800°C, far more than what thermocol can handle. The best part is that this is fully compostable.
A Sustainable Business Takes Shape
Something that began as a lab project is now a full-fledged sustainable business, as the company's Vandalur-based facility is now producing four tons of packaging material every month, and according to Vagdevi, they're planning on expanding the production capability to 50 tons. With a small but highly skilled team of five experts, the company is geared to cross ₹1.2 crore in revenue this year.
“We began with a simple belief that waste doesn’t have to be the end of the story. It can be the beginning of a solution,” explains Vagdevi.
Also Read
From Local To Global, From Bamboo Crafts To Architectural Elegance, Assam’s Prabhat Saikia Turns a Dream Into Reality
Explained: Carbon Tapping Is How You Fight Climate Change From Your Home Without Spending A Single Extra Rupee