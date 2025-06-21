ETV Bharat / offbeat

Endless Journey Of Yoga: Andhra Prdesh's Sirisha Giving Back To Society Through Yoga Mentorship

Vijayawada: In a world where most people are after success, this woman from Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada chose a different path - one that filled her life with grace and fulfilment, never letting her down. By pursuing an endless passion for yoga, Sirisha carved a unique identity for herself, emerging as a multi-medal winner in national and international competitions.

Now, she is transforming lives by offering free yoga training to hundreds of people. Her journey is a testament to hard work, determination, and the power of belief, all of which began with a father’s hope.

A Father's Push

Behind Sirisha’s success stands her father, Subbarao, who noticed his daughter’s natural inclination toward yoga during her childhood. From her school days, he stood by her as a motivator and mentor. “Wherever you go, return with a medal,” he would tell her. Inspired, Sirisha worked with discipline and dedication, turning his dream into a reality.

Yoga-Focused

Sirisha pursued MSc and MPhil in yoga, gaining complete mastery over advanced asanas and yoga philosophy. With a body as flexible as a rubber doll and a mind anchored in self-belief, she has become a familiar name in yoga circuits. In 2018, she won bronze at the National Yoga Asana Championship in Punjab and later secured fourth place at the International Yoga Fest in Dharmasthali, both achievements earning her wide recognition.

International Medals and Global Recognition

Sirisha’s yoga journey soared globally when she clinched a gold medal in Thailand (2023). The following year, 2024, brought her three golds and the “Champion of the Champions” trophy in Sri Lanka. In Singapore, she not only bagged two gold medals but also led Team India as its captain.

Most recently, she made India proud again by winning gold at the Second Asian Championship held in Delhi under the banner of Yogasana Bharat and the Sports Authority of India.