Endangered Sandgrouse Thrive In Madhya Pradesh’s Nauradehi Tiger Reserve

Sagar: The Veerangana Rani Durgavati (Nauradehi) Tiger Reserve, the largest wildlife reserve in Madhya Pradesh, is known for its diverse wildlife, including many rare bird species such as Sandgrouse.
Sandgrouses are usually found in dry, barren areas, deserts, and large open fields. These birds are found in the dry areas of India, Africa, Madagascar, and Central East Asia.
According to Dr. AA Ansari, Deputy Director of Nauradehi Tiger Reserve, "This is a rare bird, because it is mostly found in large and open fields. As their natural habitats are being destroyed, their numbers are decreasing. But they are found in Nauradehi Tiger Reserve. Both sandgrouse and painted sandgrouse are found here”.
Similar in build to pigeons, sandgrouse have long tails and wings. They are very cautious and vigilant about the safety of their chicks. Due to safety concerns, they do not make their nests in trees; they make them near small bushes.
It is a vegetarian bird, which is completely dependent on seed pods and grains. Apart from this, grass straws are also its favourite food. They also eat green twigs, leaves, berries, seeds, and grains of many types of cereals. Seeds of leguminous plants are their major food.
They travel 30 to 40 miles in search of water and bring water for their chicks. “It usually adopts a different method to cool and provide water to its children or chicks. It soaks its body in water and, in a way, absorbs water in its feathers. Then it feeds water to its chicks from its body and feathers and keeps them cool," Dr Ansari added.
Apart from the sandgrouse, the Nauradehi Tiger Reserve also hosts painted sandgrouse. Stripes are found near the neck of the painted sand grouse.
