Endangered Sandgrouse Thrive In Madhya Pradesh’s Nauradehi Tiger Reserve

Sagar: The Veerangana Rani Durgavati (Nauradehi) Tiger Reserve, the largest wildlife reserve in Madhya Pradesh, is known for its diverse wildlife, including many rare bird species such as Sandgrouse.

Sandgrouses are usually found in dry, barren areas, deserts, and large open fields. These birds are found in the dry areas of India, Africa, Madagascar, and Central East Asia.

According to Dr. AA Ansari, Deputy Director of Nauradehi Tiger Reserve, "This is a rare bird, because it is mostly found in large and open fields. As their natural habitats are being destroyed, their numbers are decreasing. But they are found in Nauradehi Tiger Reserve. Both sandgrouse and painted sandgrouse are found here”.

Similar in build to pigeons, sandgrouse have long tails and wings. They are very cautious and vigilant about the safety of their chicks. Due to safety concerns, they do not make their nests in trees; they make them near small bushes.