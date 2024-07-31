When Do Elephants Get Ostracised From Their Groups? Know Here

The leader of an elephant group is a female while its commander is a male (Source: ETV Bharat)

Hazaribagh: After news of a male elephant creating havoc in Hazaribagh's Daru block came to light, wildlife biologists said that elephants can get ostracised from their group if they turn rebellious and do not listen to its leader or commander. The leader of an elephant group is a female while its commander is a male.

This phenomenon is commonly observed in regions such as Ichak, Daru and other nearby village. Murari Singh, a wildlife biologist said that the elephant creating havoc is an adult.

Singh said male elephants could mate with any female elephant. However, later the newborns try break the rules and mate with the female elephants. In such a situation, they are punished for their disobedience and expelled from the group.

Their exists a gland between the head and ear of elephants. When liquid leaks from the gland, they become irritable and do not follow rules. Forest department officials also say that the elephant which is creating havoc in Hazaribagh is an ostracized elephant.

Singh appealed to the villagers to maintain distance from the rebellious elephant. "If it forcefully enters the village, burn red chillies and it will run away," Singh said. He also advised villagers to stay indoors and inform the forest department about its attacks. "In this situation, caution is the only protection," Singh added.

Elephants exhibit sophisticated behaviors like empathy, collaboration, and generosity. They also live in intricate social structures. They comfort frightened members and show signs of grieving for elephants that have passed away.

The Titans even spar occasionally to establish their dominance. However, is it feasible that these sociable creatures, who are also intellectual, would get envious and reject their clan member?



Surprisingly, a video of an elephant being shunned by its jealous herd went viral on social media recently. Furthermore, the cause of envy is unexpected- its creative abilities. Yes, the elephant was shunned by the giant herd because he was creative.