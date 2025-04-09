Tears In Her Eyes, Pain In Her Limbs, Geeta The Elephant Lies Injured, Fights To Survive

Nagaon: The sight is heart-rending. Geeta lies down as her huge body trembles with pain. A fractured and swollen leg has made her motionless. Her eyes seem calm but welled up with tears, as if looking for someone to caress her. The 48-year-old domesticated elephant Geeta seems broken, losing hope with passing time.

Owned by Dipen Kalita of Guwahati, Geeta had been a loyal worker for years till she fell down and injured herself. To add to her woes, she was hit by a vehicle on the National Highway while being taken from Kaziranga to Guwahati for treatment. Rendered immobile, she lay on the roadside close to Rangagara, a few kilometres from Amoni town, for a few days till some youths noticed her and informed the forest officials.

Soon the forest department officials came to her rescue and shifted her to another place for treatment.

A team led by elephant expert Kaushik Baruah helped Geeta to shift to a safer space but her condition continues to be critical despite treatment. A team from the forest department is keeping a vigil on her condition as Dr. Suruj Pratim Kakati, a veterinarian from Kaliabor, is leading the treatment.

Within a few days, the incident has drawn the attention of animal lovers who started making a beeline to be with the majestic Geeta writhing in pain. Even small kids showed up next to her showering their love.

Three youngsters along with Deepjyoti Bora, an animal lover are taking turns to guard Geeta at night, ensuring that she is fed and protected. They not only want to make her feel comfortable but also want to stay with her for companionship. Deepjyoti has taken upon himself the responsibility to feed Geeta with khichdi in the presence of the mahout every day.

Despite all efforts, forest officials fear that her condition is not getting better. "We suspect her fractured leg may not heal fully, so we fear what in case her limb gets damaged permanently," they said.

Binod Dulu Bora, the field director of animal welfare group Hati Bondhu expressed his anguish over the incident stating that animals should not be kept for profit or earning money. "They should be treated like family. Geeta's condition has worsened as her treatment got delayed. And why would anyone domesticate a wild animal," he questioned.

Bora feels had timely treatment being given to Geeta, her condition would not have been as bad as today.

Though Geeta is lying motionless, she is fighting a battle within. Also struggling with her are humans of Assam who are giving their heart and soul to keep the jumbo in good state. Irrespective of whether these efforts will help Geeta recover, prayers are certainly on the lips of many who wish a miracle to save her.