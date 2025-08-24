ETV Bharat / offbeat

Elderly Women At Varanasi's Dadi Pota Theme Park Await Arrival Of Orphaned Children

The unique centre combines an old-age home with an orphanage, promoting intergenerational bonding

Dadi Pota Theme Park, Varanasi (PTI)
Published : August 24, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST

Varanasi: The Dadi Pota Theme Park in the Durgakund area of Varanasi is now ready to welcome orphaned children to the facility.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, the unique centre combines an old-age home with an orphanage, promoting intergenerational bonding by allowing elderly women and orphaned children to live together.

According to Himanshu Nagpal, CDO, Varanasi, "In India, a family traditionally runs on the foundation of love between grandparents and grandchildren. So, this theme park has been created based on that very concept - that women living there should feel like they are in a family-like environment. With small children there, they will remain engaged”.

“At the same time, the small children, who are orphans, will find grandmothers who will be there to take care of them, who will give them love like a grandmother does, so that in a holistic way, we can carry this theme park forward," he added.

Currently, around two dozen women are staying in the old-age shelter. They said they found immense joy in the opportunity to care for orphaned children and share a grandmotherly bond with them. "It will feel nice when the children come. We will feel peaceful, and we'll play together. There will be joy – a lot of happiness for us,” said Kalavati, an old woman.

Soon, the Dadi Pota Theme Park will come alive with the laughter of children and the warmth of elderly women, nurturing bonds that feel just like family. (With inputs from PTI).

