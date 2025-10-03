ETV Bharat / offbeat

Elderly Man Turns To Organic Farming For Happiness; Achieves Huge Success; Earns Yearly Rs 6 Lakh

Out of the remaining 22 acres of land, only 11 acres are ploughed, and 850 mango trees have been planted. They have been bearing fruit for the last six years. This brings in an income of Rs three lakh every year after deducting all expenses. Currently, he has grown one acre of turmeric, one acre of ginger, and half an acre of chillies, and is expecting a good yield.

Nagesh's achievements through systematic farming: He has grown various fruits and vegetables, including jackfruit, banana, custard apple, purple fruit, turmeric, ginger, coconut, areca nut, and lemon near his house. He has opened a fertiliser manufacturing unit and is preparing fertiliser using cement talc, a palm leaf bed on the ground, and palm leaves tied in the gaps. He has become a master of organic fertiliser in a very systematic way.

Studied Mechanical Engineering: Nagesh had earned a lot of money by working in a bar, a grocery shop, a lake-government building construction contract, and a forest plantation contract. However, in 2004, he said goodbye to all this and turned to agriculture. Despite his age, his passion for finding new things in agriculture has not diminished every day. He has resolved to make the country disease-free through organic farming. He has received the Atma Award from the Agriculture Department for his agricultural achievements.

According to him, he earns an income of Rs six lakh every year from the sale of organic fertiliser. He employs five people throughout the year and employs over 50 people during harvest, garbage collection and other occasions. His family members include wife Geeta, sons Sudhir and Tushar, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Nagesh has also served as the president of the Belagavi Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC).

Nagesh, a resident of Kanabaragi in Belagavi, is using the one-acre land around his house to make organic fertiliser and grow various fruits, vegetables, coconuts and other crops. Apart from the one and a half acres of land here, Nagesh owns 22 acres of land near a village called Tummaraguddi, where he grows mangoes, turmeric, chillies and ginger.

Nagesh studied the Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. He had made a living in other professions, including bar business, government contracts and others. Even though he earned lakhs of rupees in business, he did not have peace of mind. However, he himself claims that he has found peace after engaging in organic farming.

Belagavi: An 80-year-old man from Belagavi district of Karnataka, still in good health, has achieved a feat that puts even the youth to shame by earning lakhs of rupees in organic farming. Nagesh Mayappa Gadde has achieved success in organic farming.

Gadde told ETV Bharat, "I used to earn a lot of money day and night. But, I did not feel happy even for a single day. When I went to my hometown, I saw the happiness and joy of our brothers there. Then I decided that I should farm, raise cattle, spend time with Mother Earth and beautiful nature. So, I took up organic farming and left all kinds of businesses."

He, along with his friend Arjuna Mestri, went to the organic fertiliser manufacturing units and sought information. "Earlier, our ancestors used to use cow dung as a fertiliser. Around 1966, the green revolution took place. Then the use of chemical fertilisers started. In the rush to get more yield from less land and in less time, crores of diseases were born. All crops, including fruits and vegetables, were becoming poisonous," Gadde said.

"Instead of poisoning the earth, growing poison, and eating poison, we should eat fruits and vegetables grown naturally with organic fertilisers and be healthy. To know the taste of vegetables, fruits, and grains grown in our country, you should taste them once," he quipped.

"This is all I ask of the young farmers. Stop using toxic chemical fertilisers to grow crops. Take up organic farming and make 140 crore Indians free from disease. This is your responsibility. If you do this, the doors of all the hospitals in the country will be closed, and healthy people will be found everywhere. Now, organic farming can be done with zero capital. Moreover, there will be no more situations like suicide due to debt," he said.

Earthworm Fertiliser: Eight cement tanks measuring four feet wide, two feet high, and 12 feet long have been constructed, along with 30 beds measuring four feet wide and 30 feet long on a flat area, where manure and fodder waste left over from livestock are put into the tank. Water should be released every day in summer. Water should be released once every two days in the rainy season and winter. Humidity should be maintained. Methyl gas should be released outside. After the methyl gas has gone, the earthworms should be released. He explained about his earthworm fertiliser preparation, saying that the fertiliser in the upper layer will be ready for use in the fifth week.

Preparation of Jeevamrut: To prepare Jeevamrut for one acre of land, 10 kg of cow dung, 10 litres of cow urine, 2 kg of jaggery, 2 kg of legume flour, and 2 kg of chemical-free soil should be mixed properly in a 200-litre barrel. It should be turned every day. Jeevamrut will be ready on the 16th day. If you leave it for another 15 days, good Jeevamrut will be ready. Jeevamrut gives the power to grow crops abundantly, he said.

Humic acid fertiliser: One year old 10 kg Cow Dung Cake (Cow Pats) should be immersed in a barrel of water. It should be kept like this for a week. It can be used on the eighth day. It helps in the production of new roots for crops. It should be left in liquid form next to the crop, he said.

High Power DAP instead of chemical DAP: Curd, pulse flour and jaggery should be kept covered in a barrel for 15 days. It should be turned properly once a day. It should be put in a drip or pump and sprayed on the crops. Lime is produced when limestone is placed in a pot and water is added. We add more to it and use the remaining water as calcium. If salt is added to the same water, it can be used as sodium. These provide more nutrition to the crops, he said.

He raises 30 cattle, including 20 buffaloes, two cows, and four-five goats, and using their dung and fodder waste, he is preparing 120 tons of pure organic fertiliser per year, 10 tons every month. Out of this, he uses 60 tons for his farm and sells the remaining 60 tons. He has made 40 kg bags. He has also fixed the price of one kg of organic fertiliser at Rs. 10.

"We earn around Rs six lakh every year by selling fertiliser. Farmers come to our house and buy fertiliser. The organic fertiliser we have in our two tractors is equivalent to 10 tractors of cow dung fertiliser. It increases the fertility of the land and gives good yields," explained Nagesh.

A role model for farmers: Speaking about this, villager Arjun Muchandikar said, "Nagesha has been very intelligent since his childhood. He was a businessman earlier. Now he has been fully involved in organic farming for 20 years. He has been successful in this. We have visited many places, including Sankeshwar, Ichalkaranji, Sangli, Pune, Baramati, and the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad. Nagesh has a desire to know new ideas about agriculture, including new seedlings, organic fertilisers and modern technology machinery. Therefore, he is a role model for all of us."

I have also adopted organic farming: "I have been working with him for the last 20 years. I am glad to see that he has maintained good health even at this age. He employs 50 people during the season. He has been a support to all of us. He has also told us how to grow crops in our fields. Due to this, I have grown rice organically. If more farmers come to him and get information, it will be good for you," says Somanath Patil.