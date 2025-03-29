ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Ek Pahal India': Free Coaching Initiative Helping Underprivileged Students Achieve Civil Services Dreams

Dev Amit, the founder of 'Ek Pahal India,' looks on while a guest faculty member delivers a lecture to students. ( Etv Bharat )

Jaipur: Financial constraints pose a major hurdle for thousands of students preparing for civil services and other government jobs in Rajasthan. Addressing this issue, 'Ek Pahal India' has launched a free coaching facility for students aspiring to join IAS, RAS and other administrative services.

This institute supports economically disadvantaged yet meritorious students, providing not only syllabus-based education, but also personality development, answer writing and interview preparation. Renowned teachers from leading IAS, IPS and coaching institutes conduct classes here. Notably, the institute operates entirely on crowdfunding, helping students pursue their unfulfilled dreams.

A Coaching Institute Built on a Vision

In Jaipur, a free coaching centre is enabling students to realise their career aspirations. This institute is run by educator Dev Amit, who has given it the tagline "The Whole Story of Unfulfilled Dreams."

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dev Amit shared that he taught in private coaching institutes until 2018. However, after learning about student suicides due to financial and academic pressure, he blamed the system, including teachers like himself. When he proposed free education to his colleagues, none agreed. Determined to help, he took the initiative alone and started offering free coaching to students unable to afford fees.

From 600 to 3,000 Students

Dev Amit initially started with 600 students, and today, 3,000 students are benefiting from the initiative. Hundreds have successfully secured government jobs in railways, JEN and teaching positions.

This year, many students from the institute have excelled in IAS and RAS exams. Pradeep Budhwal reached the IAS interview stage, while four students qualified for the RAS interview. Additionally, 33 students cleared the preliminary RAS examination. Significantly, those who have secured government jobs now contribute back to the institute whenever needed.

Experienced IAS and IPS Officers as Mentors

‘Ek Pahal India’ provides free classes conducted by reputed IAS and IPS officers and experienced faculty from across the state. These educators share their knowledge, experiences and strategies to guide students in exam preparation. Notable mentors include:

IAS Officers: Neeraj K Pawan, Rakesh Kumar Jaiswal, Nathmal Didel, Avichal Chaturvedi, Mayur Dixit, Srishti Jayant, Arvind Kumar, Mahendra Soni, Tina Dabi, Renu Raj, Gaurav Agarwal, Mridul Kachhwaha and Seema Hingonia.