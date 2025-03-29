'Ek Pahal India': Free Coaching Initiative Helping Underprivileged Students Achieve Civil Services Dreams

Jaipur: Financial constraints pose a major hurdle for thousands of students preparing for civil services and other government jobs in Rajasthan. Addressing this issue, 'Ek Pahal India' has launched a free coaching facility for students aspiring to join IAS, RAS and other administrative services.
This institute supports economically disadvantaged yet meritorious students, providing not only syllabus-based education, but also personality development, answer writing and interview preparation. Renowned teachers from leading IAS, IPS and coaching institutes conduct classes here. Notably, the institute operates entirely on crowdfunding, helping students pursue their unfulfilled dreams.
A Coaching Institute Built on a Vision
In Jaipur, a free coaching centre is enabling students to realise their career aspirations. This institute is run by educator Dev Amit, who has given it the tagline "The Whole Story of Unfulfilled Dreams."
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dev Amit shared that he taught in private coaching institutes until 2018. However, after learning about student suicides due to financial and academic pressure, he blamed the system, including teachers like himself. When he proposed free education to his colleagues, none agreed. Determined to help, he took the initiative alone and started offering free coaching to students unable to afford fees.
From 600 to 3,000 Students
Dev Amit initially started with 600 students, and today, 3,000 students are benefiting from the initiative. Hundreds have successfully secured government jobs in railways, JEN and teaching positions.
This year, many students from the institute have excelled in IAS and RAS exams. Pradeep Budhwal reached the IAS interview stage, while four students qualified for the RAS interview. Additionally, 33 students cleared the preliminary RAS examination. Significantly, those who have secured government jobs now contribute back to the institute whenever needed.
Experienced IAS and IPS Officers as Mentors
‘Ek Pahal India’ provides free classes conducted by reputed IAS and IPS officers and experienced faculty from across the state. These educators share their knowledge, experiences and strategies to guide students in exam preparation. Notable mentors include:
IAS Officers: Neeraj K Pawan, Rakesh Kumar Jaiswal, Nathmal Didel, Avichal Chaturvedi, Mayur Dixit, Srishti Jayant, Arvind Kumar, Mahendra Soni, Tina Dabi, Renu Raj, Gaurav Agarwal, Mridul Kachhwaha and Seema Hingonia.
A Crowdfunded Initiative
This institute operates entirely through crowdfunding, ensuring that financial limitations do not hinder a student's preparation. The funds are used for coaching operations, digital classrooms, libraries, and other educational resources. Students themselves organize fundraising camps in temples, collecting money to cover expenses like rent and infrastructure.
Digital Classrooms and Library Facilities
Keeping up with the digital era, ‘Ek Pahal India’ has introduced digital classrooms and a library. Students can access live classes, video lectures, interactive sessions, past question papers, model answers and study materials. These resources help them revise and prepare efficiently.
Student-Led Infrastructure Development
A unique aspect of this initiative is that students themselves have contributed to building study materials and infrastructure. From setting up digital classrooms to constructing the library, students have collaboratively created a self-sustaining platform tailored to their needs.
Vision and Growth of 'Ek Pahal India'
Founded in 2018, ‘Ek Pahal India’ was established to support economically disadvantaged, but talented students in preparing for government exams. Despite facing resource limitations and challenges, Dev Amit and his team remained committed to transforming students' dreams into reality. Today, the institute has helped numerous students excel in IAS, RAS, and other administrative examinations.
Beyond academics, ‘Ek Pahal India' also focuses on students’ mental resilience and holistic development, ensuring they are not just prepared for exams but for life itself. The institute has now opened admissions for its new session, continuing its mission to empower future civil servants.
