Eighty years ago, as Paris was liberated, Agence France-Presse was born

Paris, France: Agence France-Presse was created in the tumult of World War II by a band of resistance journalists who stormed a pro-Nazi newsroom and took over five days before Paris was liberated. It was August 20, 1944, two days after Resistance leader Henri Rol-Tanguy had called Parisians into action against the Nazis who had occupied their city for four years.

Propaganda

The group of eight met at 7:00 am outside a dilapidated building near the stock exchange at 13 Place de la Bourse, in the heart of Paris, where the French Information Office (OFI) was installed. It had been the home of Havas, the world's first international news agency that was nationalised by the pro-Nazi regime in 1940 to set up the OFI.

"It had become an agency of German propaganda," one of the eight, Gilles Martinet, recalled in a radio interview in 2004. The streets were empty on that hot summer Sunday, although a German tank was stationed close by, another of the group, Basile Tesselin, would write later in his memoirs.

Map of Paris showing the main events of the liberation of the city during the Second World War, on August 25, 1944 (AFP)

'Nobody move'

The group was soon joined by two policemen sent by the Resistance committee organising the Paris uprising. They were the only ones carrying weapons. Together they stole up the stairs and burst into the newsroom. Ten heads darted up, astonished.

"Nobody moves, nobody leaves," shouted Claude Martial-Bourgeon, the eldest in the group of mostly former Havas editors. "From now on you work for France, and not the Germans." No one moved. A German censor was taken to the basement and locked in.

Martial-Bourgeon took charge and assigned roles. Martinet, just 28, was made editor-in-chief. The journalists immediately set to work, making contact with teams of underground newspapers such as Combat, Defense de la France, Le Parisien Libere and L'Humanite.