Band Baja Baraat For Eight Couples From Odisha Who Tied Nuptial Knot At Mass Marriage In Berhampur

By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: For eight young men and women, February 20, 2025 Thursday, will remain the most memorable day in life. By the end of the day, as the eight couples became man and wife, emotions seemed to run riot. While some celebrated with joy, others got emotional holding on to their parents. The newly-weds celebrated the occasion among the members of Kanha Charitable Trust, the organisation which facilitated the mass marriage event with fervour so that the couples should not feel something went amiss.

The ceremony held in Berhampur at Gita Bhawan premises coincided with the foundation day celebration of the trust. This initiative, which has been running for the past few years, aims to support couples who, due to economic constraints, find it difficult to arrange a wedding on their own. The couples were also provided with all the essentials to start the new chapter in life.

“Many young men and women are unable to get married despite reaching the right age due to financial struggles. We take it upon ourselves to identify such individuals and organize a respectful ceremony for them,” said Ranjana Mishra, president of the trust.

The newly-weds were blessed by their own families, well-wishers, and prominent figures from across Ganjam district.

The wedding procession where brides and grooms dance along (ETV Bharat)

Adhering to the usual rituals the bride and grooms together came in a procession dressed in their wedding attire, and walked around the city. Most of them were seen dancing along with the other participants. Later they sat on the mandaps where they were wedded as per Hindu rituals in the presence of a priest.

We plan to conduct the marriages of 21 more couples in some days from now, said Mishra. "We have engaged a few of our members to identify people from in and around Ganjam district, who are not able to conduct marriages of their sons and daughters. Once the families are identified, we start the usual process of talking to all the stakeholders and decide on the schedule," said she.

Some of the brides in waiting for the marriage (ETV Bharat)

The trust ensures that the marriages are first registered in the court and then the rituals are held. "Getting funds is not easy for such occasions. We do it solely on the basis of donations from philanthropists," Mishra adds.

Last year, the trust held a mass marriage ceremony where 11 couples exchanged vows while the year before that, five men and women got into wedlock.

Sanjit Panigrahi, a corporator and senior lawyer of Berhampur city, who participated as a guest, explained how the mass marriages started to be held in the city. "The trust has been named after the husband of Ranjana Mishra, who had an untimely demise. Then on, Mishra and their family, wanted to serve the society and established the Kanha Charitable Trust," he said.

The grooms await ahead of rituals (ETV Bharat)

This was the eighth mass marriage programme in the city, while the trust also does blood donation to awareness camps besides tree plantation. Initially, 10 to 15 members were involved in it, but now thousands of people come forward to participate.

Editor of the trust, Sonam Dash, said, "In the present day, there are problems in holding an expensive family event like a wedding. However, after our trust started organising mass weddings, people have now started contacting us if they plan to be a part of the event, either as parents of the bride and groom or as participant to witness the exchange of vows," she explained.

Photographs of all the couples before their wedding (ETV Bharat)

Urmila Nayak, a girl from Lathipada area of ​​Ganjam district, said she met her life partner at one such event. "I got to know Chitrasen Nayak from Khariaguda area here and decided to spend the rest of my life with him. The trust facilitated it and today we are married," she said thanking the trust for the help and support.

Meanwhile, Sushant Kumar Das of Ganjam's Dasamundli area described how his financial situation did not permit him to get married as it would include expenses. "But after I got in touch with the trust, they made my marriage possible," he adds.

The priest who solmenised the weddings, Subash Chandra Mishra, said such mass marriages are unique and a matter of joy . "It is my good luck that I got to conduct the weddings and see so many people tie the marital knot," he said.

Members of Kanha Charitable Trust, Berhampur (ETV Bharat)

Past Instances Of Mass Marriages

Mass marriages are quite common in India. Many states have government schemes to facilitate mass marriages like CM's Mass Marriage Scheme in Uttar Pradesh, Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Evam Anudan Yojana in Rajasthan and Mukhya Mantri Vivah Shagun Yojna in Haryana.

The Ambani family, ahead of their son Anant Ambani's marriage with Radhika Merchant, also held a 'Samuh Vivah' (mass wedding) for over 50 underprivileged couples from the Palghar area between Gujarat and Mumbai. The event was held at Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai and around 800 attendees, including family members of the couples, social workers, and community representatives participated in it.

Similarly in Karnataka, a total of 3,656 couples entered the wedlock at the mass marriage ceremonies held at Suttur. Between 2000 and 2024, a total of 3,194 couples got married and 462 others also tied the know at programmes held since 2009.

As per Guinness Book of World Records, in June 2023, 2,143 couples tied the knot during a mass wedding ceremony in Baran, Rajasthan, setting a world record for the most couples married in 12 hours. This is considered the highest so far. It was organised by Shri Mahaveer Goshala Kalyan Sansthan, a registered trust committed to “serving the marginalized sections of society.”