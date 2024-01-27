Loading...

Egyptian football officials sacrifice cow for better fortune at Africa Cup

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Jan 27, 2024

The Pharaohs who has drawn all three group stage matches are yet to win a game will take on Congo in the last 16 in San Pedro on Sunday.

Egypt's side which is yet to open its winning tally has been marred with player injuries. While the Pharaohs have drawn all three group games they have played so far, the Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow and distributed to the needy in Cairo.

Abidjan (Ivory Coast): Egyptian soccer officials have sacrificed a cow in a bid to bring the national team more luck at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Team spokesman Mohamed Morad told The Associated Press on Friday the Egyptian Football Association killed the cow and distributed the meat to needy people in Cairo the day before.

Egypt, which has yet to win a game, plays Congo in the last 16 in San Pedro on Sunday. The team's flight from Abidjan to San Pedro was delayed by an hour on Friday.

Egypt's campaign has been hit by injuries. The Pharaohs lost star Mohamed Salah to a hamstring injury in their second group game, then goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy with a dislocated shoulder in the third and last group game. Imam Ashour was hospitalized overnight on Wednesday for concussion treatment after a head injury in training. He has since rejoined the squad.

Egypt players reportedly sacrificed a calf during training before going on to win the 2008 Africa Cup in Ghana.

Egypt, the record seven-time champion, has drawn its three group games. But so did Congo. Only one will win on Sunday.

