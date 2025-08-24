'Eda, Bala, Eda' Replaces 'Left, Right, Left': Cops At Karnataka Training Centre Parade To The Rhythm Of Kannada Songs

Chitradurga: In a unique police parade, trainee cops at a training centre in Karnataka's are being given parade commands in Kannada to emphasize the importance of mother tongue and imbibe cultural values among the trainees.
Unique Parade Commands To Celebrate Kannada
At the Aimangala Police Training School in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district, the parade command directions 'Left, right, left' is replaced by the respective Kannada words "Eda Bala Eda" by the parade commander. The unique command emphasizes the importance of the language and the history of Chitradurga. The parade commands have also adopted Kannada film songs with the rhythm and pace of the trainees' fast steps syncing with the popular songs.
'Routine Parades Don't Bring Out Enthusiasm Among Trainees'
Superintendent of Police, N Srinivas, who is also the training school's Principal told ETV Bharat that a total of 448 trainees are enrolled at the centre.
Over the Kannada parade commands given to the trainees, Srinivas said that a run of the mill parade does not bring out the enthusiasm in the trainees.
“To instill enthusiasm in them, Kannada songs have been adapted, and the parade has been composed,” he said.
ADGP's Brainchild
According to Srinivas, the Kannada parade command is the brainchild of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Alok Kumar of the Training Department.
“The parade adapts four Kannada songs depicting the country, language, the importance of Chitradurga, and history,” Srinivas added.
Popular Kannada Songs Featured In Parade Commands
The training centre principal said that a special parade featuring the song 'Kannada Nadu Veeraramaniya' from the Nagarahavu film starring Dr. Vishnuvardhan about the history of Chitradurga is a special attraction at the centre.
"Another parade featuring the song 'Kannadave Nammamma, Avalige Kaimugiyamma' from the film 'Mojugara Sogasugara' starring Vishnuvardhan is also conducted. Currently, the parade features four or five songs, and more are in the offing”.
The parade is held twice a day—first in the morning and evening—during which the entire Aimangala Police Training School reverberates with Kannada songs.
