'Eda, Bala, Eda' Replaces 'Left, Right, Left': Cops At Karnataka Training Centre Parade To The Rhythm Of Kannada Songs

Chitradurga: In a unique police parade, trainee cops at a training centre in Karnataka's are being given parade commands in Kannada to emphasize the importance of mother tongue and imbibe cultural values among the trainees.

Unique Parade Commands To Celebrate Kannada

At the Aimangala Police Training School in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district, the parade command directions 'Left, right, left' is replaced by the respective Kannada words "Eda Bala Eda" by the parade commander. The unique command emphasizes the importance of the language and the history of Chitradurga. The parade commands have also adopted Kannada film songs with the rhythm and pace of the trainees' fast steps syncing with the popular songs.

A view of Aimangala Police Training School in Chitradurga, Karnataka (ETV Bharat)

'Routine Parades Don't Bring Out Enthusiasm Among Trainees'

Superintendent of Police, N Srinivas, who is also the training school's Principal told ETV Bharat that a total of 448 trainees are enrolled at the centre.

Over the Kannada parade commands given to the trainees, Srinivas said that a run of the mill parade does not bring out the enthusiasm in the trainees.