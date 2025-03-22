Earth Hour: A Global Movement For Climate Action And Environmental Awareness

Hyderabad: Earth Hour is an initiative by the World Wide Fund (WWF). It is a global movement that invites individuals, communities, businesses, and governments around the world to contribute about climate change mitigation by turning of their lights and electronic devices for 1 hour at 20.30 - 21.30 local time, every Saturday in the last week of March every year. Earth Hour, observed in over 190 countries, coincides this year with World Water Day under the theme ‘Be Water Wise,’ emphasising the connection between energy use and water conservation.

History and evolution: The concept of Earth Hour was born in Sydney, Australia, in 2007, and has since burgeoned into a worldwide movement. Initially, it was a call to action against the growing concerns of climate change, symbolised by the act of turning off lights to save energy. Over the years, Earth Hour has evolved, becoming a catalyst for environmental advocacy and policy change. It’s a moment that unites people across different continents, cultures, and time zones, highlighting the power of collective action in the face of environmental challenges.

Significance: The planet is facing the twin crises of climate change and the loss of nature. WWF’s Living Planet Report 2024 reveals a system in peril, with wildlife species populations declining by 73 per cent since 1970. The Amazon, coral reefs, and polar ice sheets are approaching tipping points that could trigger irreversible damage. Climate change and nature loss threaten our survival, but we are not past the point of no return. Now, more than ever, Earth Hour, a beacon of positivity and inspiration - is a reminder of the urgency to act while we still can.

Can an hour change the world?: Just 60 minutes. It may not seem like much, but the magic happens when you, and those like you in Asia and Africa, North and South America, Oceania and Europe - supporters in over 190 countries and territories - all Give an hour for our one home, creating the Biggest Hour for Earth. Amidst our increasingly divided and polarised societies, the Biggest Hour for Earth becomes a precious moment of unity, reminding the world that our one shared home needs our help and that we all can - and must - play a part in protecting it.

How switching off for Earth Hour can help the planet:

Being a symbol of hope for nature and climate: The simple act of turning off the lights can influence positive changes through collective, global action whilst giving hope for the future.

It brings local and global communities together: Earth Hour is the moment millions of people across the globe unite to show that they care about the future of our planet, our one shared home. During the unprecedented time of 2020, Earth Hour made history by bringing global communities together online.

To introduce and push for major legislative changes for the environment: Earth Hour is also the time when our voices grow louder to make a real difference in the world. In recent years, environmental organisations, community groups and people have used the opportunity to call on their governments and leaders to pass important environmental laws or launch green initiatives. Earth Hour has led to the ban of plastics and other disposable packaging in the Galápagos Islands. It has also inspired the creation of a Marine Protected Area in French Polynesia, along with many other environmental changes to protect our nature and climate for present and future generations.

Supporting the next generation to care for and protect our planet: Each year, Earth Hour is also celebrated in schools and by youth groups. It offers them the opportunity to express themselves and make a positive, lasting impact while also having fun. From raising awareness of wildlife in classes, sharing stories around campfires and making promises for the planet, to taking positive action through plastic recycling and switching off the lights. Even the words written by children have come to life in the form of the poetry street art in Wales for Earth Hour. It shows that the next generation cares about tackling the nature and climate crises, while also helping to bring communities together to do the same.

Other Activities: Besides one hour of turning off light activity, there are other supporting activities:

Planting mangrove seeds

Cleaning beaches

Initiating environmental education in schools and campuses

Planting tree seeds.

Some Interesting Facts on Earth Hour:

It is one of the world’s biggest environmental movements - for nature and climate, organised by WWF and partners across the world – but led by the Earth Hour community.

Desperate times led to creative solutions - In 2020, Earth Hour went fully digital for the first time in the UK. Over nine million people took part in Earth Hour in the UK alone in 2020, switching off in solidarity.

Earth Hour is helping to tackle deforestation - The world’s first ‘Earth Hour Forest’ was launched by WWF Uganda, in East Africa as part of their Earth Hour 2013 campaign to restore 2,700 hectares of degraded land.

Your friendly neighbourhood Spider-man got a bit more environmentally-friendly - Spider-Man is the first superhero to become a global ambassador for Earth Hour in 2014, bringing much-needed attention and global outreach for the Earth Hour movement.

Earth Hour made it to space - In 2015, Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti joined the Earth Hour movement from space by holding a sign ‘Change Climate Change’ floating inside the International Space Station.

It led to a brilliant green innovation for charging phones - There are 'solar trees' set up across Shanghai for Earth Hour, which allows the public to charge their mobile devices with renewable green energy.

The world’s biggest landmarks, like the Empire State Building, London Bridge and Australia’s own Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, switch off each year as a symbolic display of their commitment to the planet.

People join from their homes and local communities across towns and cities in over 192 countries and territories.