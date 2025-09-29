Dussehra 2025: How Mundabaja Became Bastar's Cultural Pride?
Mundabaja is played by the people from Munda caste during Dussehra celebrations in tribal-dominated Bastar region of Chhattsgarh.
Jagdalpur: Mundabaja is a traditional instrument that dominates the cultural domain of tribals in Bastar. It is the pride of tribal musicians who play it by tucking it under their arm while wearing a turban and a scarf around their neck. This particular instrument is used in the worshipping of Goddess Danteshwari and is considered an important part of the Bastar Dussehra.
Mundabaja is made from Shivna wood (coming from Shivna region) and goat skin. It is also adorned with beautiful carvings.
"We, the Munda caste, play it not just for music but also to worship the Goddess," underlined Babulal Baghel, a Mundabaja player.
He recounted that during the princely era, when King Purushottam Deva came to Bastar from Warangal, they were accompanied by two men from the Munda caste. They used to worship the Goddess by clapping their hands. One day, while bathing in a pond, they found a large frog. Its skin was placed in a hollow clay vessel made by a potter and playing it produced a beautiful sound.
Thereafter, the Munda community began worshipping Danteshwari Devi by playing instruments made from clay pots and frog skin.
Mansai, a young man from Halba caste, created a similar structure with wood. The Munda community then glued goat skin onto it with the help of urad dal and a beautiful sound started coming from it.
Babulal Baghel further related that during the princely era, a chariot got stuck in Kumhdakot due to heavy rains on Dussehra. A lot of effort was made but the chariot remained stuck and could not be taken out.
Meanwhile, the Maharaja noticed that although everyone was present around the chariot, the Mundabaja players were missing. The King summoned them. When they started playing near the stranded chariot, the devotion and enthusiasm of the crowd increased and the chariot was pulled out of the mud.
The King was no more irked as he honoured the Mundabaja players by putting a tilak (mark of the Goddess) on their instrument while placing a silver crown on it. He decreed that the instrument should always be played in devotion to the Goddess.
Originally known as 'Dubdubibaja', it has since come to be known as Mundabaja, named after the Munda community.
During Bastar Dussehra celebrations, around 30 people from Potanar village bring Mundabaja which is played as the Chatra (parasol) of Goddess Danteshwari and is placed on the chariot while singing songs. After the chariot circumambulation in the city, the Chatra is taken back to the temple.
The Mundabaja players claim to be the descendants of tribal leader Birsa Munda and treat the latter as their deity.
