Dussehra 2025: How Mundabaja Became Bastar's Cultural Pride?

Jagdalpur: Mundabaja is a traditional instrument that dominates the cultural domain of tribals in Bastar. It is the pride of tribal musicians who play it by tucking it under their arm while wearing a turban and a scarf around their neck. This particular instrument is used in the worshipping of Goddess Danteshwari and is considered an important part of the Bastar Dussehra.

Mundabaja is made from Shivna wood (coming from Shivna region) and goat skin. It is also adorned with beautiful carvings.

"We, the Munda caste, play it not just for music but also to worship the Goddess," underlined Babulal Baghel, a Mundabaja player.

Originally known as 'Dubdubibaja', the instrument has come to be known as Mundabaja, named after the Munda community. (ETV Bharat)

He recounted that during the princely era, when King Purushottam Deva came to Bastar from Warangal, they were accompanied by two men from the Munda caste. They used to worship the Goddess by clapping their hands. One day, while bathing in a pond, they found a large frog. Its skin was placed in a hollow clay vessel made by a potter and playing it produced a beautiful sound.

Thereafter, the Munda community began worshipping Danteshwari Devi by playing instruments made from clay pots and frog skin.