300-Year-Old Durgapur Durga Puja Faces Uncertainty Over Ancient Manuscript Rituals
Organisers of Amrai village’s 300-year-old Durga Puja struggle to sustain traditions, as future priests cannot read the ancient Sanskrit-Pali palm manuscript
Durgapur: Organisers of a more than 300-year-old Durga Puja in Amrai village of Durgapur, West Bengal, are facing a predicament in the context of the continuation of the Puja in its traditional format.
It is not that they are uninterested in continuing one of the oldest Pujas according to the tradition, but the problem pertains to reading the 1,700 verses of mantras for Chandi Puja that are written on palm leaf in Sanskrit and Pali. The Tola Pandit clan that has performed the Puja for generations can read Pali, but none of its descendants are interested in learning this ancient script.
The family members of the Chattopadhyay clan, that has been hosting this Puja at Zamindar Bari, fear that as long as the Pandit is there, there may be no problem. But who will take the responsibility of this puja in his absence?
The Chattopadhyay family members initially established the temple of Lakshmi-Janardana, and the Durga Hall was built next to it later. The temple, which is more than 300 years old, was built with lime and lead. The Bhog enclosure and the stage were built at the same time.
While the Durga hall is still intact, the Bhog enclosure and the stage could not face the ravages of time and had to be demolished for safety reasons.
But one can still feel the history whispering in Durga Hall. The Puja of the Chattopadhyay family is one of the oldest in the state, where Saptsati Homa is performed on Mahashtami. During the homa, the 1,700 verses of Maa Chandi written on the ancient palm leaf are recited.
Pandit Prasanta Bhattacharya, a Tola scholar currently in charge of the Puja through lineage, said, "The manuscript written in Pali and Sanskrit not only contains the Saptsati Homa, but also the entire mantra of Durga Puja. This manuscript was brought from Kashi. All the rules of the Puja from Mahasathi to Niranjan of Maa on Dashami are written there. I can read Pali script, but I don't know if anyone after me will be able to perform this Puja according to the ancient tradition.”
A senior resident of Zamindar Bari, Shiba Prasad Chattopadhyay, disclosed, “This Puja is the pride of our family. We have kept the manuscript carefully for so long.”
He further explained, “This yajna used to be held in two places in the district. One at our house and the other at the Ukhra landlord's house. Now it is held only at our house. It has been stopped at the Ukhra Puja because there is no one to read the Pali manuscript. Our priest is a Tola scholar who can read that ancient manuscript. But no one has learnt Pali from him. The number of Tola scholars is also decreasing day by day. I do not know whether I will get a priest who can read this manuscript in the future.”
Another family member, Kanchan Chattopadhyay, said the people from the entire region participate in this family Puja.
“We do not know whether any other Durga Puja is held in the state with the verses of the ancient palm leaf written in Sanskrit and Pali," he said.
The family members say that in the early days, buffaloes were sacrificed during the Puja. The custom was discontinued over time.
Sukanti Chattopadhyay of the host family said, "During the Puja, everyone comes here from different parts of the country and abroad. On the day of Mahasashti, the Mangaldeep is lit in front of Maa, and it burns continuously till Dashami under the eye of an observer.”
She said the ancient manuscript on palm leaf can be a subject of research and wants the researchers to come and study it.
The Puja is held with the income generated throughout the year from the agricultural land and the ponds. The money from the same source is used to perform services at the Lakshmi-Janardana temple daily.
