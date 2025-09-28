ETV Bharat / offbeat

300-Year-Old Durgapur Durga Puja Faces Uncertainty Over Ancient Manuscript Rituals

Durgapur: Organisers of a more than 300-year-old Durga Puja in Amrai village of Durgapur, West Bengal, are facing a predicament in the context of the continuation of the Puja in its traditional format.

It is not that they are uninterested in continuing one of the oldest Pujas according to the tradition, but the problem pertains to reading the 1,700 verses of mantras for Chandi Puja that are written on palm leaf in Sanskrit and Pali. The Tola Pandit clan that has performed the Puja for generations can read Pali, but none of its descendants are interested in learning this ancient script.

The family members of the Chattopadhyay clan, that has been hosting this Puja at Zamindar Bari, fear that as long as the Pandit is there, there may be no problem. But who will take the responsibility of this puja in his absence?

The family members of the Chattopadhyay clan (ETV Bharat)

The Chattopadhyay family members initially established the temple of Lakshmi-Janardana, and the Durga Hall was built next to it later. The temple, which is more than 300 years old, was built with lime and lead. The Bhog enclosure and the stage were built at the same time.

While the Durga hall is still intact, the Bhog enclosure and the stage could not face the ravages of time and had to be demolished for safety reasons.

But one can still feel the history whispering in Durga Hall. The Puja of the Chattopadhyay family is one of the oldest in the state, where Saptsati Homa is performed on Mahashtami. During the homa, the 1,700 verses of Maa Chandi written on the ancient palm leaf are recited.