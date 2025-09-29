ETV Bharat / offbeat

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Ranchi: The Durga Puja celebration at Durgabari located at Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi exemplifies traditions nurtured by faith and discipline. It is not a religious ritual but a living testimony to traditions passed down the generations.

Started in 1883, this Puja is marked by its cultural originality and disciplined traditions where the idol of Goddess Durga is always made in the ‘Ek-Chala’ style that involves combining all the deities in a single frame. It is decorated by the same family for generations to the sound of Dhak. On Vijayadashami, the Goddess is carried on shoulders for immersion.

The tradition of idol making at Durgabari is also special. In 1883, Jagannath Lahari, a resident of Jhalda in West Bengal started making the Ek Chala idol here. It was taken over by Devendra Nath Sutradar of Berwa village in Birbhum district and his descendants continue to make the idol till date. This hereditary tradition marks devotion and faith that has survived for more than 140 years.

Even the Dhakis playing here come from the same family in Bankura for generations. The tone of the Dhak changes with each stage of the puja. One rhythm is used during Bel Varan, another during Sandhi Puja, a third during Sindoor Khela and a completely different one during Visarjan. This diversity of Dhak makes every aspect of the Puja lively and emotional.