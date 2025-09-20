ETV Bharat / offbeat

Durga Puja In No-Man's Land: Manikpur Keeps 158-Year-Old Tradition Alive At Indo-Bangla Border

Sribhumi: Along the India-Bangladesh border in Manikpur village, a 158-year-old Durga temple lies fenced inside no-man's land. Every year during Navratri, Border Security Force (BSF) jawans open the gates so that villagers and even the soldiers themselves can pray. Despite financial constraints, restrictions and barbed wires, the local community has been celebrating Durga Puja with utter devotion and simplicity.

This temple, which was built nearly 150 years ago in Manikpur on the banks of the Kushiyara River, got separated from the mainland India after Partition. Since then, it has remained locked between two countries, constantly watched by the BSF personnel. To visit the temple and enter the premises, villagers must pass through border gates, which BSF jawans open only at fixed hours.

Maa Durga temple in the no-man's land in Manikpur village (ETV Bharat)

During Navaratri, the gates open from 5 AM to 10 PM for devotees to offer prayers. People come from nearby villages including Bakrashal, Jabainpur, Sarisha, Charakuri, Shitalpara and even from Karimganj town. The temple courtyard fills with chants, devotion and community spirit during this period every year.

Unlike the city's dazzling mandaps, Manikpur's Durga Bari is marked by simplicity. There are no giant pandals, no bright lights as there is no grand budget. Villagers believe the goddess here is jagrata (ever-awakened), and that faith alone draws hundreds and thousand of devotees each year.