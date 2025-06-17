Drone Didi Of Sirsa: How Bimla Sinwar Is Giving Women Wings To Take Control Of Farm Fields From A Height

Sirsa: Bimla Sinwar is an ordinary woman with extraordinary capabilities. From being a common girl in Sirsa, Bimla rose like the drone to a height not many have reached. Known as the 'Drone Didi', Bimla is a flagbearer of Government of India’s NaMo Drone Didi Yojana, a scheme that aims to strengthen the hands of women through modern agricultural technology.

When she adopted the drone as one of the frontrunner beneficiary from Haryana, and took to the fields to spray pesticides, she was, maybe unaware, that she is sowing the seeds of hope, ambition, and empowerment for thousands of rural women like her.

Drone Didi Of Sirsa: How Bimla Sinwar Is Giving Women Wings To Conquer The Sky (ETV Bharat)

Under the NaMo Drone Didi Yojana, the government plans to train and equip 15,000 women from self-help groups (SHGs) with drones between 2024 and 2026, so that they can render aerial spraying services to farmers on a paid-per-acre basis.

As it is, Bimla was deeply inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for women-led development. So much so that she printed the PM's photo on her sarees. But she was not someone to stop at symbolism, she took forward the PM's dream and made it her own.

Bimla, an SHG leader in her area recalls the moment that changed the course of her life. The day when the Prime Minister, in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, announced that SHG women would be trained as drone pilots, she was so moved that without wasting time, she filled out an online application and was selected from across Haryana.

After a 10-day intensive training in Manesar, Gurugram, under the guidance of KRIBHCO (Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd) 10 women passed the rigorous pilot test, and Bimla was one among them. Around 15 women participated in the programme.

“This scheme is empowering and liberating - more than just drone training. It is lifting women out of limitations, financially and in the process, women are getting respect from the society. Those confined to kitchens are on the fields operating drones worth lakhs,” says Bimla.

She was also one among the 107 women who received the NaMo Drone Didi Award from PM Modi. “SHGs do a lot of work but none credited us for any success. But the Prime Minister did,” she says emotionally with a sense of gratitude.

The impact has been manifold. Not only is Bimla earning per-acre basis but she has brought in other women from the district into the loop, making them self-reliant. Many women are today earning in lakhs annually.

As Bimla stands tall, through her SHG, she continues to uplift women helping and aligning them with government schemes, training opportunities, and self-sufficiency. Over 7,500 women in Sirsa are connected with her, dealing with agro-work to micro-enterprises.

Bimla has been equally instrumental in carrying forward the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign. And she has proved this first in her own family. One of her daughters is studying medicine, while a local society has been formed in the name of the other.

But Bimla's journey has not been without hurdles and challenges. In 2006, she visited Gujarat’s villages with local Mandalis to start income-generating programmes with just Rs 3 in hand. By 2011, she was leading the cooperative sector carrying forward the aim of women empowerment. This, she replicated in Sirsa, some time later. Today, she is encouraging women to foray into fisheries, mining, and crop inspection via drones.

"You need to step out of the house to see the road of immense possibilities," says Bimla, adding, "but that first step has to be taken with conviction."