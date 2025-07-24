By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: Seeing Ramdas Runguda on a battery-driven tricycle with Zomato inscribed on the carrier bag could fill your heart with pity, but pity not. For, he feels complete, happy and soars each day with a dream to clinch a medal at Paralympics as a swimmer, so what if he is challenged, waist down.

Being born with physical disabilities has never stopped Ramdas, 24, from Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district of Odisha, from dreaming. He completed his Plus Two from the college there and shifted to Bhubaneswar two months back to script the next chapters of his life. "I need to take care of my father and mother. My sister got married and now I have to earn for myself and parents. Since opportunities are less in our part of the state, I thought it wise to shift to Bhubaneswar," says Ramdas, who reached capital city with a bagful of dreams, the tricycle and a Zomato job as delivery boy.

Driven By Dreams, Odisha's Para-Athlete And Zomato Warrior Ramdas Eyes Olympic Glory (ETV Bharat)

A swimmer, Ramdas is training at the Kalinga Stadium in a group and aspires to participate in the Paralympics to win a medal for the country.

For him, getting a job as delivery boy was never a problem. He instead faces some challenges when he has to deliver to customers who stay in multistoried apartments. "I have to call them up and explain that I cannot go upstairs. They all understand and come down to take their orders from me. Some have been very respectful and others salute. There have been times when I pick up orders from hotels or eateries, the other delivery partners help or even the security people come forward," explains Ramdas.

He works as a delivery boy from 12 in the noon till 3 pm and then again from 7 pm till 11 pm. "Early mornings are for practice and swimming sessions. I am here to pursue my Olympic dream. But because I have to work to earn, I have taken up this job. To my good luck, someone gifted me this tricycle back in Malkangiri and I got the wheels to chase my dream," says Ramdas with eyes brightening up.

He earns about Rs 500 a day. "Since my parents work in the field, I have learnt to earn the hard way. I never beg. I never will. I do not want sympathy. I just want an opportunity to prove myself,” says Ramdas, proudly.

Ask him if he has ever sought or got any government help and he says an emphatic ''no''. Neither for sports, nor for employment.

“I have tried my best to get some help and met many people but nothing happened. But I am not going to crib and cry, I will make my place and then everyone will notice how disability makes us more able," he says with conviction.

Hotel staff and security guards in the city have come to know him well in these two months. One security guard says, "He often comes to pick up food. Most of the times we help him out though he never asks for it. He keeps smiling.”

Seeing his hard work and dedication, even his fellow delivery partners are inspired. Jagmohan, a colleague, says, “We have everything in life but we never cease to complain about traffic or bad weather. But this boy in a tricycle does more than we do. He deserves recognition and is an inspiration for all of us.”

Ramdas has the courage, grit and the hunger to do well but he has never got the support, recognition or even sponsorship. A swimming coach or a sports wheelchair or for that matter, a ramp or a modified scooter could make life easy for him. "But one day I will get all these. I will earn it all. Now the battle is mine, and I am ready to make it good," signs off Ramdas, leaving to collect his next food order.