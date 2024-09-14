Doordarshan Marks 65 Years: A Legacy Of Unity, Culture, And Innovation

New Delhi: Doordarshan, India's public service broadcaster, marks its 65th anniversary on September 15, celebrating a legacy that began in 1959. Established as a cornerstone of Indian media, Doordarshan has been instrumental in fostering unity, culture, and education, becoming a pivotal voice for the nation.

From its early days with an experimental broadcast in Delhi, Doordarshan has evolved into one of the largest broadcasting organisations globally. Over the decades, it has transitioned from black-and-white transmissions to a sophisticated digital and satellite network. Today, Doordarshan operates 35 channels, including six national, 28 regional, and one international channel, catering to diverse regional languages and tastes across India.

Reflecting on its 65-year journey, Doordarshan has significantly contributed to India's socio-cultural fabric. The broadcaster has been home to iconic television programs such as 'Ramayana', 'Mahabharat', 'Chitrahaar', 'Surabhi', and 'Hum Log', which have left an indelible mark on multiple generations. Through educational and informative content, Doordarshan has facilitated cultural exchange, bridged rural and urban divides, and raised awareness about crucial social issues.

The broadcaster’s historical milestones include the first colour broadcast on August 15, 1982, and continuous growth into digital spaces, which has allowed it to deliver content through online and mobile platforms. Today, Doordarshan operates 35 satellite channels and has 66 studio centres nationwide, supported by a vast network of transmitters and an Earth Station in Delhi.

Doordarshan has also been at the forefront of digital innovation with its DD FreeDish, India's largest free-to-air DTH service, reaching about 45 million households. This platform supports over 167 TV channels, including 91 Doordarshan channels and 76 private channels, all accessible with a minimal one-time investment.

According to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, to celebrate this milestone, DD National will air a special program titled "Dil Se Doordarshan, DD@65," hosted by Master Jaiveer Bansal and Anil Singh, Ventriloquist. The event will feature performances by renowned artists, including Pramod Kumar, an international magician and mentalist, and Manisha Swarnkar, a distinguished sand artist. The highlight of the show will be a performance by Kailash Kher, known for his fusion of Indian folk and Sufi music. The voiceover for the special show reel will be provided by the legendary actor Manoj Bajpayee.

"Dil Se Doordarshan, DD@65" will air at 10:00 AM, with a repeat telecast at 8:00 PM on September 15, on DD National, showcasing Doordarshan's rich legacy and continued commitment to its audience.

As Doordarshan celebrates its founding day, it stands as a testament to India's dedication to public service broadcasting and its ongoing commitment to adapting and thriving in a rapidly changing media landscape.