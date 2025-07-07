'Don’t Settle For Small Jobs, Chase Big Goals': Boston Group Chairman Kota Subramaniam Asks Youth To Change Mindset

Kakinada: Kota Subramaniam's father passed away on the day of his pre-engineering exam. Subramaniam wrote the test while his father's body was still at home. He went on to study engineering in Kakinada and later earned a seat at IIT Kharagpur. Today, as Chairman of Boston Group, Subu Kota, as he is fondly known, heads a multi-million dollar enterprise and has helped shape the futures of thousands.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Subramaniam, who recently returned to receive an honorary doctorate from JNTU Kakinada, his alma mater, shared insights from his life, the obstacles he overcame, and his passionate call to today’s youth to aim higher, innovate boldly, and break out of their comfort zones.
"Children don’t need assets, they need the courage to face challenges,” Subramaniam quipped.
Tragedy to Triumph: His Personal Story
Chairman of Boston Group, Subramaniam rose from humble beginnings in Andhra Pradesh to become a globally successful entrepreneur. Born in Vijayawada, educated in Kakinada, he is now settled in the United States, where he runs his enterprise.
Recalling the tragedy of losing his father at young age, Subramaniam called it a defining moment in his youth, he said, taught him resilience.
“I wrote the test while his body was still at home. That moment taught me resilience.” Subramaniam went on to study engineering in Kakinada and later earned a seat at IIT Kharagpur, despite severe financial hardships, aided by scholarships and community support.
In 1968, with just eight dollars in his pocket, he moved to the United States.
Opportunities Beyond IITs
Highlighting the rapid strides India is making in space, defense, and technology, Subramaniam said that many youth were playing it safe and settling for small jobs.
“That mindset must change. Big goals and consistent effort matter more than pedigree. You don’t need to study in IITs to succeed. If you come with innovative ideas, doors will open.”
From Software to Cinema to Social Impact
After early stints at startups and corporate firms in Boston, Subramaniam launched Password Systems, a successful IT company. Over the years, he diversified into real estate, vaccine production, and even film distribution, handling Telugu, Hindi, and Hollywood films in the U.S. He proudly notes, “Through Boston Group, we brought 2,500 Indians to America. Many of them have now built companies of their own.”
His commitment to philanthropy is equally remarkable. Inspired by a dance performance by visually impaired children from Bengaluru, he donated $1 million to Samarthanam Trust, supported their cricket team, and is now forming a blind girls’ cricket team in the U.S. He brought them to India for training.
Backing Startups and Rural Education
Through the Subu Kota Foundation, he has established an incubation center at JNTUK and donated ₹1 crore to encourage student entrepreneurship. He also supported rural education by providing transportation for students in Vaddivaripalem, near his ancestral village Repalle, where a school was founded by legendary actress Savitri.
A Message to Parents
Dr. Subramaniam stressed the need for a mindset shift among Indian parents: “Stop telling children to settle for jobs because you have assets for them. Assets don’t build character—challenges do. I told my children I’ll support them till they find their path. The rest of my wealth will go to society.”
