'Don’t Settle For Small Jobs, Chase Big Goals': Boston Group Chairman Kota Subramaniam Asks Youth To Change Mindset

Kakinada: Kota Subramaniam's father passed away on the day of his pre-engineering exam. Subramaniam wrote the test while his father's body was still at home. He went on to study engineering in Kakinada and later earned a seat at IIT Kharagpur. Today, as Chairman of Boston Group, Subu Kota, as he is fondly known, heads a multi-million dollar enterprise and has helped shape the futures of thousands.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Subramaniam, who recently returned to receive an honorary doctorate from JNTU Kakinada, his alma mater, shared insights from his life, the obstacles he overcame, and his passionate call to today’s youth to aim higher, innovate boldly, and break out of their comfort zones.

"Children don’t need assets, they need the courage to face challenges,” Subramaniam quipped.

Tragedy to Triumph: His Personal Story

Chairman of Boston Group, Subramaniam rose from humble beginnings in Andhra Pradesh to become a globally successful entrepreneur. Born in Vijayawada, educated in Kakinada, he is now settled in the United States, where he runs his enterprise.

Recalling the tragedy of losing his father at young age, Subramaniam called it a defining moment in his youth, he said, taught him resilience.

“I wrote the test while his body was still at home. That moment taught me resilience.” Subramaniam went on to study engineering in Kakinada and later earned a seat at IIT Kharagpur, despite severe financial hardships, aided by scholarships and community support.

In 1968, with just eight dollars in his pocket, he moved to the United States.

Opportunities Beyond IITs