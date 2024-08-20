Dog Refuses To Leave Hospital After Its Owner's Death In Karnataka Shivamogga; Here's What The Hospital Authorities Did

Shivamogga (Karnataka): It is no hidden fact that dog is a man's best friend. But a dog in Karnataka's Shivamogga has taken the loyalty towards its owner to another level by visiting the hospital for 15 days looking for its owner, who died at the hospital after an illness.

The incident has come to light in Holehonnur town of Shivamogga district. It is learnt that Palakshappa (47), a resident of Kannekoppa in Holehonur town, was admitted to the town's primary health center with chest pain 15 days ago. Given his critical condition, he was referred to Shivamogga Hospital where Palakshappa breathed his last.

But Palakshappa's pet dog proved his loyalty even after his owner's death and used to come to Holehonur Primary Health Center every day and wait for him near the ward where his owner was admitted.

Dog Refuses To Leave Hospital After Its Owner's Death In Karnataka Shivamogga (ETV Bharat)

Earlier, the hospital staff used to chase away the dog from the hospital thinking it to be a stray dog. Even so, the dog stood in front of the hospital and barked at the patients coming to the hospital, expressing its displeasure. Thus, the dog came inside the hospital every day and barked, and after inquiring with the locals, the hospital authorities came to know about the dog's yearning for its owner.

Municipal authorities tie a dog to a rope after it refuses to leave hospital following its owner's death in Karnataka (ETV Bharat)

Fearing that the dog might bite someone, the hospital staff informed the town panchayat staff, who caught the dog and tied it near their garbage disposal unit. Later, Panchayat officials shifted the dog elsewhere.