National Doctor's Day 2024: History, Significance & Challenges

New Delhi: Recognising the excellent contributions made by doctors and other healthcare professionals who play an important role for a healthy and happy life, Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1. The day also serves as a platform for highlighting the importance of doctors and their efforts in promoting healthcare.

History and Significance

First observed on July 1, 1991, Doctors Day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician and former Chief Minister of West Bengal, who dedicated his life to the medical field. National Doctor's Day was established by the Government of India to commemorate Dr Roy’s invaluable contributions, legacy, professionalism, and humanitarian values to the field of healthcare and public health.

Theme for 2024

The theme for this year’s Doctor Day is “Healing Hands, Caring Hearts.” This theme emphasises the compassion and dedication that doctors have for their patients. The occasion underscored the role being played by the doctors in offering care to countless people suffering from any disease or illness.

“This year Doctors Day is significant. As medicine is advancing at a fast pace as a science, let us not forget the art of compassion and healing. The art of Medicine is the cornerstone of patient and doctor relationship, the one that is based upon mutual respect and trust,” said Dr Tamorish Kole, Chair, the Clinical Practice Committee (CPC), International Federation for Emergency Medicine (IFEM).

Doctors Face Tough Challenges

The contributions of modern medicine doctors are also an essential component of nation-building. However, the medical fraternity, especially doctors and other healthcare professionals, face tough challenges in their day-to-day activities. It is in the form of issues while treating patients or other violent activities.

IMA’s Appeal

Atleast 1598 modern medicine doctors sacrificed their lives in the war against Covid.

“We the doctors of the country are passing through difficult times in practising the profession. The ambience in our hospitals is one of fear and mistrust. Though there are innumerable issues in the governance of the medical profession which could be remedied by legislative action,” said RV Ashokan, president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

According to Dr Ashokan, the violence on doctors and hospitals has reached epidemic proportions and is a national shame.

“The central Government had initiated a Bill on violence on doctors and hospitals. It was even put up for public comment. However, the Bill is yet to be introduced in the Parliament. The Government also protected the doctors during the mindless violence of COVID-19 by amending the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897. A central law in the statute on attacks on doctors and hospitals will be a deterrent and would strengthen the lame-duck state legislation in 23 states. Hardly any conviction has happened in spite of numerous violent incidents,” the IMA president said.

Activities Marking Doctors Day

Doctors Day is observed by honouring and appreciating medical professionals by organising events and activities like seminars, award ceremonies, and public recognition programs in different places.