Diwali 2024 | Readymade Items Like Rangoli Designs, Decorative Trays Are Capturing Attention Of Jaipur Residents

Jaipur: The shops here are full of decorative items for Diwali. People are buying items like decorative lighting, artificial flowers, readymade rangoli, and chowki covers. These items are also in huge demand online.

The best part is that these items are made by two women here, who also support scorers of women. The two women converted their hobby into a business around three years ago.

Shalini Agrawal told ETV Bharat she and her friend Rinku Gupta started to make craft items three years back. "Then we presented our items in exhibitions and people liked them. This raised our confidence and then we started selling these items on online platforms," added Shalini.

She said that when there was more demand for their products, they roped in needy women. "We made Shubh Labh stickers. We then thought that people are busy before festivals and are unable to make Rangoli at home. And so we started making readymade Rangoli. This Diwali, in addition to readymade Rangoli, we have also made items like Chowki covers and all our items are in demand," said Shalini.

Rinku Gupta said that her grandmother used to decorate the house before Diwali. "Then we thought that similarly people also decorate their houses and so we started to make decorative items ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 2500. We use materials like laces and borders," added Gupta.

According to Gupta, needy women can join them and empower themselves.