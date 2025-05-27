ETV Bharat / offbeat

Divyang Cyclist Embarks On 6000 Km Ride With Theme 'Clean City, Green City'

Tamim told ETV Bharat that he began the ride in Bengaluru and will be passing major cities to return to Bengaluru, covering 6000 km

Tamim Ansari
Cyclist Tamim Ansari (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 4:48 PM IST

Updated : May 27, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST

Vijayawada: While some blame circumstances for holding them back, others rise above limitations and rewrite their destinies. Tamim Ansari from Attur in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district is a shining example of the latter. Tamim, a divyang cyclist, is on a single-handed solo cycling expedition across India, aiming to cover 6000 km.

Tamim, who is passing Vijayawada on May 26, told ETV Bharat that he began in Bengaluru and will be passing cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Tamil Nadu to return to Bengaluru, covering 6000 km. He said he is on his dream ride to travel across India. The theme of this ride is, he said, "Clean City, Green City".

"I want to create awareness about cleanliness, greenery, and disability inclusion. My rides have a purpose," says Tamim. Born in Attur and educated only up to Class 7, Tamim lost his right arm in an accident in 2003. After leaving his job as a PAN card agent, Tamim took up his passion for cycling as his profession.

Divyang Cyclist Embarks On 6000 Km Ride (ETV Bharat)

Speaking with ETV Bharat, Tamim said, "During the rainy season, waterlogging has become a major issue in almost every town. I’ve witnessed this firsthand during my journey. Chennai city has a serious Drainage problem when it rains. I want to highlight the significance of green and clean cities."

Tamim also holds the 'Super Randonneur' title awarded by Audax India, having completed 200, 300, 400, and 600 km long-distance rides. He said he will be attempting a Kashmir to Kanyakumari ride in 21 days, to set a world record.

In Vijayawada, local cyclists greeted him with enthusiasm and admiration."His perseverance is incredible," said Geetha Krishna, a fellow cyclist. "We are truly inspired by his courage," said another cyclist, Pathan, who joined Tamim briefly on the ride.

Tamim says, "While cycling under the scorching sun, I truly understood the importance of trees. Today, trees are being cut down for various reasons. But if they were still around, the journey would have been much easier. When you're tired, you could rest in their shade and continue cycling with renewed energy. That’s why I’ve decided to promote tree planting as part of this ride."

