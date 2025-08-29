Divine Protection: Faith And Folklore Preserved Rajbeda's Ancient Temple And Its Idols

Narayanpur: Nestled on the Narayanpur-Kondagaon border within Chhattisgarh, the tribal village of Rajbeda holds a secret: an ancient shrine featuring exquisite idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Durga.

Situated in a field about 27 km from the Narayanpur district headquarters, the temple has been protected and worshipped by the local tribal community for generations. Apart from the archaeological value, the idols are shrouded in rich local folklore. Through generations villagers carry convictions and stories of divine intervention.

The temple site not only serves as a spiritual centre for the community but also stands as a monument of their faith amidst changing times and challenges. The temple houses two magnificent stone carvings that are widely compared to other ancient masterpieces in the region, such as the Dholkal Ganesha in Dantewada.

The idols, currently blackened by age, appear to have been originally carved from white stone, showcasing a fine artistry skills and an attention to precision and details – the characteristic of ancient Indian craftsmanship. The approximately three-foot-tall Ganesha idol is sculpted in fine detailing. The deity is depicted in a blessing posture, seated on his vahana, the mouse. His appearance is further distinguished by a turban, an axe in one hand, and a modak (sweetmeat) in the other, all carved with remarkable clarity.

Centuries-old Ganesha and Durga Idols with exquisite carvings (ETV Bharat)

The other idol is of Mahishasura Mardini (Mata Durga), which depicts the slaying of the buffalo demon Mahishasura – the annihilation of the evil spirit. The carving vividly captures the moment when the demon's head is severed and blood is oozing out – all in intricate details. The artistry in both carvings is a treat to watch and speaks volumes about the skills of the artisans centuries ago.

The most celebrated local legend surrounds the attempted removal of the idols by a high-ranking official - a Tehsildar, centuries ago when the region was part of the larger Bastar district. According to the story, recounted by village priest Ramsai Salam and other elders, the idols were then located in a dense forest.

The Tehsildar, upon hearing of the idols, ordered his staff to transport them to Kondagaon using bullock carts. However, the journey was plagued by a series of supernatural misfortunes.

First, the cart bulls fell ill, and then the vehicles broke down. But the Tehsildar was stubborn and forced a second attempt. As soon as the convoy with the idols crossed the village boundary, the carts got stuck in the mud and not making any headway. Even after reaching Kondagaon, the troubles did not end. The Tehsildar's son suffered an untimely death, which he interpreted as divine retribution. Alarmed, he immediately ordered the idols to be returned to their original site.

Strikingly, the journey back was effortless, with a single bullock cart carrying the idols to their original spot, and the supernatural happenings came to an end. This folklore cemented the community's belief in the divine powers of the idols and reinforced their resolve to guard and worship them.

The unwavering faith of the tribal community

For generations, the tribal community of Rajbeda has been the custodian of these sacred idols. Despite the rise of external influences, including religious conversions, Rajbeda remains a village where the tribal community upholds its indigenous customs and traditions.

The villagers’ unwavering faith was reflected during the peak Naxalite insurgency in the region. According to local accounts Naxalites tried to prevent villagers from visiting the temple, threatening that IEDs have been planted in the area.

However, the IEDs explosives never detonated, an event the villagers interpreted as a powerful sign of divine protection. This miracle further reinforced their faith and belief in the idols. The villagers carry out a special ritual of cleaning the idols every Monday, which is reserved as a day for worship. While the villagers maintain these traditions, they also express a desire for governmental attention to help preserve the historically significant idols.

The conservation of these ancient artefacts is crucial for safeguarding the region's rich cultural and archaeological heritage, ensuring that the traditions are passed on to future generations. The Rajbeda temple stands as a beacon of faith, folklore, and resilience in a landscape deeply rooted in history and tradition.