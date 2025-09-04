Discovery Of Antique Silver Chair In Old Office Sends Lucknow Development Authority On Treasure Hunt

Lucknow: The office of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is abuzz with the discovery of an old silver chair that was found from one of the locked rooms in the old office in Lalbagh during a cleaning operation. It is said to have historical importance apart from several anecdotes around it. The design and carving of the silver chair make it very special.

Its discovery has refreshed the memories of old employees who related that this chair used to be the pride of high officials during British rule. Discovered around two months ago, it has been decorated by the LDA and has been displayed in its new office.

Antique Silver Chair (ETV Bharat)

Its discovery has also led to the old employees revealing the presence of an old locked wooden chest in one of the rooms. The possibility of finding more antique articles has led to the LDA drawing up plans to search the premises in detail.

Historians say that the Lalbagh office of the LDA, which is now an administrative building of an employment office, was once a place where convicts of heinous crimes were hanged to death during the British days.

It was also the place where the British officials took important decisions. This silver chair was utilized by them and it symbolized the power and status of the officials.

Sanjay Chaudhary, who is well aware of Lucknow's history, disclosed that during British rule such chairs were arranged for senior officials to sit. “Certainly, the old LDA office was once gallows. The discovery of such a chair there is a matter of historical importance. Since it was gallows, the British officers might have sat on it and ordered punishments to the convicts,” he said.

Antique Silver Chair In Old Office (ETV Bharat)

President of Joint Organization of Uttar Pradesh Development Authority Awdhesh Pratap Singh shared that he had joined the LDA in 1982. “That's when I came to know about this chair. It is grand and attractive like a throne,” he said.

He said the design of the chair reflects the craftsmanship of that time. The shine of the chair and its weight testify that high quality material was used in making it.

“The British officers used to give important instructions while sitting on this chair. They used to make policies. With time, when British rule ended, this chair got lost somewhere and kept gathering dust in some corner of the old office of LDA,” he shared.

Referring to the wooden chest, he said that it is lying in the erstwhile treasury and is antique. Apart from this, there are some old documents too. He said that this box needs to be opened and it can reveal interesting information.

Antique Silver Chair In Old Office (ETV Bharat)

It was on the instructions of the LDA’s Vice President Prathamesh Kumar that the silver chair has been installed as a souvenir in the new office. It has been specially cleaned and polished and placed in the main hall where it has become the centre of attraction for the visitors.

A senior functionary of Sarafa Association Siddharth Jain disclosed that the chair weighs around 20 kg. “It is made of solid silver that would be worth Rs 22 lakh. The chair of this weight will definitely cost around Rs 35 to Rs 40 lakh today which will include the cost of making it,” he said.

The old employees claim that the old LDA office is a treasure trove dating back to the British era and might contain several precious articles.

Plans are now being made to carry out a proper investigation into the articles lying in the old office.

The LDA officials say that the discovery of the silver chair has highlighted the historical importance of their old office. They are hoping to find more articles of historical importance there.

Read More