By Ankur Jhakar

Jaipur: Do you know turmeric, often called the yellow wonder, also has a blackish-blue cousin? The ever-growing curiosity about the popular ingredient in your kitchen, which over the years became a global health fad, has never diminished but grown with time. 'Haldi' has emerged as the star of all spices, which is known to improve memory, lighten the mood and make skin glow.

Black turmeric, which is scientifically known as Curcuma Caesia, is a rare medicinal plant which is mainly found in Assam, Odisha and West Bengal. According to health experts, it is even more beneficial. This black turmeric, which looks blue and purple when cut, not only acts as an immunity booster but is also being used today in the treatment of incurable diseases like cancer.

How Assam's Black Turmeric Spiced Up Rajasthan Farmers' Craving (ETV Bharat)

Over the past seven years, cultivators in Rajasthan have been growing it in large numbers. Farming has picked up momentum in the last two years. With awareness about Ayurveda and naturopathy increasing among the people in the country, the spice is finding its takers increasingly. Naturally, the market for black turmeric is also growing.

Grown near Kamakhya temple

Traditionally, black turmeric has been grown in West Bengal and Assam. In Rajasthan, the spice is being cultivated primarily in Jaipur, Dausa and Sikar. Giving details, agriculture expert Atul Gupta said, "Black turmeric is a medicinal plant. It was first found in and around the mountainous areas of the Kamakhya Mata temple in Guwahati. Even today, it is used in worship and auspicious work in West Bengal and Assam region."

Black turmeric, which is scientifically known as Curcuma Caesia, is a rare medicinal plant which is mainly found in Assam, Odisha and West Bengal. (ETV Bharat)

According to him, efforts are being made to grow black turmeric in the coastal areas of India. In the last two years, very good success has been achieved in this regard. "By successfully cultivating black turmeric in such climatic zones where the temperature is 45 to 50 degrees and the hydrogen potential of the soil is 6 to 8, it was proved that black turmeric can be cultivated very well in areas like Jaipur and Sikar," he added.

A growing market in India

Gupta said black turmeric is also effective in treating incurable diseases like cancer. "This is the reason why countries like China are now importing black turmeric, and in India also, black turmeric is being made available to many pharmacy companies. Its market is developing well. Now, the situation is such that if a farmer cultivates black turmeric, he can earn Rs 7 to 8 lakh per acre. For the cultivation of black turmeric, about 400 kg of rhizomes are required on one acre. One can easily produce 7000 kg of rhizomes. Along with black turmeric, cultivators can also plant other medicinal plants on their farmlands at the same time," he added.

He said that black turmeric looks somewhat like ginger and beetroot on the outside, but once cut, it looks blue and purple on the inside. According to Gupta, it also works as a natural balm. "Cancer properties are destroyed on eating it. Today, big companies in the country are researching it," he pointed out. It can also be sold by semi-processing and making slices, he further said.

"No processing is required to sell it. It is sold wet in the market as it does not need to be dried," he said. Gupta said farmers can get more profit at a low cost by cultivating it. " Its demand is increasing primarily due to medicinal value. Farmers can also get good prices through export in the international market," Gupta said.