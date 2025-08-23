Discipline, Dedication, Dream: Praveena’s Success Story Behind Her Rs.50 Lakh Job

Hyderabad: “Champions keep playing until they get it right,” goes a saying. Praveena, a young woman from the Sangareddy district of Telangana, has become a living example of this. Thanks to her determination and perseverance, she now holds a job with an annual package of a whopping Rs 50 lakh..

After completing B.Tech from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Sultanpur, and M.Tech from the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, Praveena now works at the software company Qualcomm as a Senior Engineer. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, she discusses her educational journey, career achievements, and life philosophy.

Clear Planning From Childhood

Praveena, daughter of Veera Reddy and Renuka from Sangareddy district, completed her schooling at St. Anthony's School and Narayana Bachupally. According to her parents, since childhood, Praveena was known for carefully planning everything she did. She believes that dividing her time correctly among tasks helped her walk confidently on the path to success. She didn’t waste time, and she made sure to allocate only what was necessary for each activity. This habit of clear planning and time management became the foundation of her achievements.

She completed B.Tech from JNTU in Sultanpur. “I started GATE preparation from the first semester of my second year, completed all courses, and was able to clear GATE in my final year. I didn't face any gaps anywhere,” Praveena said.

During her college years, Praveena mastered important programming languages such as C++ in her second year. She also uploaded her projects to GitHub. This gave her practical experience, making her job-ready by the time she graduated. She dedicated around 8 hours a day to learning and practice.

Consistent Efforts And Perseverance

An early riser, Praveena followed a strict routine for her studies. “I used to wake up at 4 AM and study until 7:30-8:00 AM before going to college. Then I'd go to college, come back, study, and sleep. This was my personal timetable,” she said. She planned her holidays efficiently so that she spent at least eight hours a day.

“In my room, I had a visual tracking system showing how many hours I studied each day. If I didn't study, I'd mark it red. This way, as soon as I entered my room, I could clearly see how many weeks I studied in that month,” Praveena added. This visual reminder kept her motivated to reduce those red marks constantly.

According to her, many young people waste time due to bad habits or negative peer influence. She opines that stress is often blamed for youth turning to drugs, but in reality, it is bad habits and friendships that lead some down the wrong path. “I don't believe a college student has such stress and pressure. Your job is to study. Why should studying cause stress? It shouldn't cause stress at all,” Praveena added.

She said that during her final year at college, she got job offers from companies that visited the college for placements. But she chose not to accept the offers, as her primary goal was to clear GATE. “Later, while pursuing my M. Tech, I received an offer from a startup with a package of 18 lakhs. Subsequently, another startup extended a package offer of 24 lakhs. Finally, Qualcomm offered me a starting package of 38 lakhs,” Praveena said, adding that after four years at the company, her current package has reached Rs 50 lakh.

At Qualcomm, she said, I work on XR projects. XR is a combination of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. “Currently, we're working on making XR glasses smaller and converting them into smart glasses. These smart glasses look just like regular spectacles we wear,” she added.

Positive Use Of Social Media

Praveena used social media not just for entertainment but as a tool to improve her studies and gain knowledge. “I had Facebook and Instagram accounts, but I used them very wisely, she said.

“I had curiosity about why IITs and NITs get higher packages compared to us. I joined an NIT Warangal group on Facebook. When I mentioned that I practised HackerRank, they helped me. I got good guidance from them. They had a culture of helping students from other colleges, helping juniors,” she added.

Supportive Family And Success Gifts

Praveena credits much of her success to the support of her family. Her parents and siblings ensured a peaceful and encouraging home environment, allowing her to focus entirely on her studies without distractions. Her parents say that she would set a goal for herself and learn from the field. They are happy that she has been able to achieve such a good job only with her own strength and perseverance.

“Even when preparing for any course or GATE, they would sit with me, and when I felt mentally low, they'd take me out and motivate me. They'd inspire me,” she said. Prabhakar Reddy, Praveena’s brother, a Senior Developer at Axion, credits her sister’s success to her hard work and discipline. She also gifted her family a car and a house with her earnings.