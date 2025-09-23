ETV Bharat / offbeat

Disabled Faridabad Woman Drives E-Rickshaw To Fund Daughter’s Education

Faridabad: Justifying the dignity of labour, a 37-year-old disabled woman from Harkesh Nagar Colony in Faridabad district of Haryana is driving an e-rickshaw on the roads of the city.

Driving the e-rickshaw is not a hobby for Sonia but a compulsion to make ends meet. Her husband is illiterate and works as a cleaner, not earning enough to meet the household expenses. In addition to this, he is also addicted to drugs.

Sonia has taken up the vocation to provide a good education to her 13-year-old daughter. She has been driving the vehicle fearlessly despite the fact that her disability in one of her legs prevents her from standing or walking properly.

She told ETV Bharat that she came to Faridabad from Delhi along with her mother at a very young age when her father passed away. "I got married to Anil around 15 years ago and gave birth to a daughter two years after getting married".

Gradually, the family expenses also started increasing. "However, my husband is illiterate and uneducated. He worked as a cleaner, which was not enough for our family and he got into the habit of consuming drugs. Tensions in the family led me to take up driving an e-rickshaw that I got financed," she said.

She has been driving this vehicle for the last two years to give proper education to her daughter, who is studying in class eight.