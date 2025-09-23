Disabled Faridabad Woman Drives E-Rickshaw To Fund Daughter’s Education
Sonia earns around Rs 500 a day by working for 10 to 11 hours
Published : September 23, 2025 at 3:01 PM IST
Faridabad: Justifying the dignity of labour, a 37-year-old disabled woman from Harkesh Nagar Colony in Faridabad district of Haryana is driving an e-rickshaw on the roads of the city.
Driving the e-rickshaw is not a hobby for Sonia but a compulsion to make ends meet. Her husband is illiterate and works as a cleaner, not earning enough to meet the household expenses. In addition to this, he is also addicted to drugs.
Sonia has taken up the vocation to provide a good education to her 13-year-old daughter. She has been driving the vehicle fearlessly despite the fact that her disability in one of her legs prevents her from standing or walking properly.
She told ETV Bharat that she came to Faridabad from Delhi along with her mother at a very young age when her father passed away. "I got married to Anil around 15 years ago and gave birth to a daughter two years after getting married".
Gradually, the family expenses also started increasing. "However, my husband is illiterate and uneducated. He worked as a cleaner, which was not enough for our family and he got into the habit of consuming drugs. Tensions in the family led me to take up driving an e-rickshaw that I got financed," she said.
She has been driving this vehicle for the last two years to give proper education to her daughter, who is studying in class eight.
She is often supported by the personnel of the Traffic Police. Her job is not an easy one, given the fact that e-rickshaw drivers can often be seen fighting over passengers. But she has been working relentlessly.
"I am disabled and have a certificate confirming this, but I still have not received any government assistance or pension. I appeal to the government and the administration to grant me the pension benefits for the disabled. This will help me financially," she said.
One of her passengers, Dharmendra Verma, said, "Despite being disabled, Sonia is driving an e-rickshaw to her household, which is an example for others. I would urge the government to provide whatever help it can."
Another passenger, Suman, said, "It's a good thing that a woman is working as hard as a man. I am happy to see that she's driving an e-rickshaw despite being disabled. There's no harm in working hard. I even feel safer travelling with her."
Sonia drives the e-rickshaw for four hours in the morning and five to six hours in the evening, earning up to Rs 500 per day. She hopes the local public representatives and the government will come forward to support her in realising her dream of providing a good education to her daughter.