This Specially-Abled Chhattisgarh Educator Is Among Top 50 Teachers Of India: A National Award Awaits Her

Durg (Chhattisgarh): A specially-abled teacher from Chhattisgarh is among the top 50 educators of the country set to be awarded by President Droupadi Murmu on Teachers' Day on September 5.

This Specially-Abled Chhattisgarh Educator Is Among Top 50 Teachers Of India (ETV Bharat)

K Sharda, 35, who is among the only two specially-abled teachers of the 50 to be felicitated with the National Teachers Award 2024, is currently posted in a Government Pre-Secondary School in remote Khedamara village here.

A mathematics teacher, Sharda was hit with polio during her childhood. However, the physical disability never stopped her from achieving her lifelong goal of becoming a teacher and helping out the poor students in her state. Last year, Sharda was among the 52 recipients of the State Teacher Award.

Her teaching style impressed her peers and helped her students as she made efficient use of the audio-visual aids and the technology, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. When the entire country was in lockdown mode, Sharda developed her website and ensured her students did not lag behind, as she uploaded videos of her daily lessons, and ensured to stay connected.

“I have integrated many tools in the videos uploaded to the portal. Tools like artificial intelligence and cartoon characters have been integrated into them,” Sharda said.

Even now as she continues to teach children in the school, Sharda has a massive repository comprising more than 2,000 audiobooks, e-content and other resources that she uses to help her teach in a more resourceful manner.

The star Chattisgarh educator has written books on 20 different subjects including Mathematics, Social, G.K., Oral Science, and Moral Education. Sharda has also authored 50 stories on moral education which have been published in Hindi, English and Chhattisgarhi Halbi language.

Sharda’s family has stood behind her like a rock encouraging her at every step. Her mother Savitri said that she is very happy that her daughter is getting recognition for her efforts.

“We never treated her differently and wanted to provide her with the best education in achieving her dream,” she said. Sharda's brother, K Rajarao said that he used to carry his sister to school on his shoulders. “We tried to stand with her in every possible way. There is no greater reward to her commitment than getting this national recognition,” he said.

The Department of School Education follows a three-stage selection process at the national, state and district levels to finalise the names of the awardees. The National Teacher Awards were set up in 1958 and there was a revision of guidelines in 2018.