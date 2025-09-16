ETV Bharat / offbeat

Disabled Bhavnagar Couple Overcomes Odds To Emerge As Leading Para TT Players

Bhavnagar: Dineshbhai Padharia and his wife Bharatiben Padharia are popular faces in Bhavnagar. The couple has overcome disability to emerge as leading para table tennis players of the city winning laurels at various events.

Dineshbhai is currently working as a Deputy Superintendent with Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL). Disabled since childhood, he started playing seven years ago at the age of 43 when his daughter's coach Manubhai Makwana told him about the world of para sports. So along with another couple, both Dineshbhai and Bharatiben started playing at Sanskar Mandal with Makwana working on them.

Dineshbhai related with pride, "The highest number of medals in Bhavnagar belong to my wife. She has won two gold medals, five silver medals and nine bronze medals till now." He himself won a bronze at a national ranking tournament in category three at Indore recently.

He disclosed that he became disabled from a stroke after being administered the polio vaccine. "My father used to work in Mahalaxmi Mill and my mother used to sell flowers at home. I supported my family by doing small jobs from the time I was in Class 6. I used to come from school in the afternoon and go to make incense sticks. Later I worked in a factory, ran a paan kiosk and also polished diamonds," he shared.

He was helped a lot by his uncle DK Bakshi, who gave him tuition for free besides providing him with books and other necessities. He also helped him set up a diamond polishing unit.