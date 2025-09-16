Disabled Bhavnagar Couple Overcomes Odds To Emerge As Leading Para TT Players
Dineshbhai Padharia and Bharatiben Padharia have been playing for the last seven years
Published : September 16, 2025 at 6:53 PM IST
Bhavnagar: Dineshbhai Padharia and his wife Bharatiben Padharia are popular faces in Bhavnagar. The couple has overcome disability to emerge as leading para table tennis players of the city winning laurels at various events.
Dineshbhai is currently working as a Deputy Superintendent with Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL). Disabled since childhood, he started playing seven years ago at the age of 43 when his daughter's coach Manubhai Makwana told him about the world of para sports. So along with another couple, both Dineshbhai and Bharatiben started playing at Sanskar Mandal with Makwana working on them.
Dineshbhai related with pride, "The highest number of medals in Bhavnagar belong to my wife. She has won two gold medals, five silver medals and nine bronze medals till now." He himself won a bronze at a national ranking tournament in category three at Indore recently.
He disclosed that he became disabled from a stroke after being administered the polio vaccine. "My father used to work in Mahalaxmi Mill and my mother used to sell flowers at home. I supported my family by doing small jobs from the time I was in Class 6. I used to come from school in the afternoon and go to make incense sticks. Later I worked in a factory, ran a paan kiosk and also polished diamonds," he shared.
He was helped a lot by his uncle DK Bakshi, who gave him tuition for free besides providing him with books and other necessities. He also helped him set up a diamond polishing unit.
Dineshbhai lost his mother when he was in college and his siblings were very young. He then approached Nishitbhai Mehta, who employed him to give tuitions in the mornings and the evenings while attending college during the day. He passed in the first division every year to complete his B.Com. It was Mehta who inspired him to take up a government job.
In 2001, he also enrolled for a computer course for the disabled. With recession hitting the diamond industry, he worked as a computer operator at a friend's unit. He also did a B.Ed course for the blind.
"I got married in 2004 and in the same year I started working as a junior assistant in PGVCL. But I wanted to rise in the ranks and after passing a departmental exam, I reached the post of Deputy Superintendent," he added.
His wife Bharatiben has supported him in every way. "Along with raising our two daughters and doing household work, I have also sold sarees for some time. I also help him with his insurance work," she related.