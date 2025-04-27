'Didn't Enjoy Bank Job, So Quit It': Haryana's 'Harley Davidson Milkman' Upgrades To Audi

Faridabad: Young Amit Bhadana was all settled in his life after getting a well-paying job in a bank right after completing his graduation. But Bhadana's passion for high-end motorcycles and cars coupled with his knack for milk business run by the family prompted him to quit the job and start delivering milk door-to-door on a motorcycle.

Years down the line, Bhadana has become a household name in Haryana's Faridabad where he now delivers milk in an Audi car every morning leaving his customers and passersby in awe.

Bhadana, a resident of Mohabbatabad village in Faridabad, is no less than a celebrity today as he goes selling milk in an Audi car worth crores of rupees. Many times, his customers stand at the door even before he arrives because they want to capture him with the Audi car with their phone cameras.

'Didn't Enjoy Bank Job'

Talking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Bhadana said that he was fond of bikes and cars since his childhood. He said that after securing a job at a bank, he was not able to pursue his hobby which upset him.

"Milk business was already running in the family. I decided to make my passion a profession and fulfill it along with the family business," Bhadana recalled.

Left Bank Job For Passion

Bhadana said that once he had made up his mind, he left the well-paid job in the bank. He bought a Harley Davidson bike and started delivering milk to people's homes. While his hobby of riding high-end bikes was being fulfilled, the business kept flourishing. As the business grew manifold, Bhadana bought an Audi car worth around Rs 1 crore to transport milk.

Social Media Sensation

Bhadana, who is active on social media, uploaded a video showing him transporting milk on a bike. The video was warmly received by netizens on Instagram and has garnered over 3 million views making Bhadana an instant star.

'Profession With Passion'

Bhadana said that he never feels embarrassed of his milk selling business and does it with passion.

"Driving a car is my hobby and I cannot leave my passion. Now I have blended my passion with the family business, due to which I am earning and my hobby is also getting fulfilled".

Family Support

Bhadana also acknowledged the support by his family in continuing the milk business saying his family is also proud of him.

Astonished Customers

Neeti, who buys milk from Bhadana, said that ever since her marriage 13 years ago, she has been seeing him delivering milk to her every day.

"The only difference is that earlier Amit used to deliver milk on a bike worth lakhs of rupees and today he comes in an Audi worth crore rupees".

Bhadana has created a unique identity for himself in Faridabad with the unlikely transportation and persona. When he goes to deliver milk to people's homes, people also take photos with his vehicle and make videos.

'Do It With Dedication, Every Dream Will Be Fulfilled '

He believes that no work is big or small, but one's mindset makes it so. "If any work is done with dedication, then all dreams can definitely be fulfilled in life".