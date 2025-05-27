By Sanjay Raikwar

Panna, Madhya Pradesh: Ground zero - Patti Bajaria. Every morning this place in Krishna Kalyanpur village witnesses a scene where diamond diggers - usually dreamers - bend and dig the earth, armed with shovels and sieves under the harsh sun or monsoon clouds. With eyes full of hope, these people, keep struggling all day, rummaging the soil in search of the glittering stone that could change their fortune.

Located 15 kilometers from Panna, the mine has been, for decades, turning barefoot labourers and marginal farmers into lakhpatis and crorepatis overnight. And this is why the place is termed 'Ratna Garbha', meaning the womb of gems.

Diamond Rush In Madhya Pradesh's Panna: Where The Poor Dig for Fortune With A Rs 250 Gamble (ETV Bharat)

“There are two mines in Panna reserved for government leases. One belongs to Sakaria Chopra and the other to the Gram Panchayat Krishna Kalyanpur Patti Bajaria. Since Sakaria Chopra is over exploited, most labourers and miners apply lease for the Patti Bajaria mine," said Rameshwar Jatav, posted in the diamond office Panna.

For over decades, diamonds have been continuously extracted from the Patti Bajaria mine and the gems are then auctioned. "Many labourers who have found diamonds are lakhpatis today,” explained Rameshwar. “They prefer Patti Bajaria because it has continuously yielded diamonds and their chances of finding a valuable gem here is higher. The other mine is exhausted now,” he added.

Earlier this year, Raju Adivasi, a resident of Ahirgua Camp, who took a lease at Patti Bajaria kept digging till he struck something extraordinary, a 19.11-carat diamond. When it was auctioned in March, a Surat-based businessman Jignesh Bhai got the final bid at Rs 95 lakh. The diamond was dug out from the same mine that hundreds work on daily but getting a diamond is sheer luck and that matters the most.

Raju’s story is not the only one in Patti Bajaria. The place has seen many people digging in earth to find their fate. Moti Lal Prajapati, another resident, laid his hands on a 42.59-carat diamond, which was auctioned for over Rs 2 crore. Two partners shared the amount. Even Brajesh Upadhyay, a farmer had found a 29.46-carat diamond that fetched over Rs 1 crore. Radheshyam Soni also had come across an 18-carat diamond while Lakhan Yadav found a 14.98-carat gem.

All these people became millionaires after getting the diamonds auctioned.

India’s diamond office is located at Panna, making it the only place in the country where any Indian citizen can apply for a mining lease. And the process is simple. One has to pay Rs 250 through a challan, fill out a form, wait for a constable from the diamond office to allocate and mark a 25x30 feet plot at Patti Bajaria, which then becomes your mine for a certain period of time.

“The process is transparent. After the plot is assigned, people can start digging right away. That’s where the real struggle begins,” Jatav says. But it is grueling. First, one has to dig four to five feet into the ground and look for 'chal', the gravel where diamonds hide. Once a gemstone is located, it is scooped, carried to a shallow pit, and washed. The mixture is sifted through an iron sieve. What remains are stones and pebbles (diamonds mostly located among these), which are spread out, dried, and scanned, time and again so that not a speck of precious stone escapes the sight.

During monsoon season, the number of miners rise as it becomes easier to scout for the gems. Pits filled with rainwater make washing easy. Many miners come from far off places, mostly from poorer districts, build huts right next to the pits so that they can devote maximum time though they survive here with basic food.

Panna is mostly about chance, its a gamble. If you are destined to get a handful, you get but otherwise, people return empty-handed, says miners.