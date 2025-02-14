Love Beyond Centuries: The Legend of Dhola-Maru In Rajasthan

Ajmer: The legend of Dhola Maru, which is nestled away in Rajasthan’s rural parts, is a love story that has been handed down through centuries and is now an important part of the state's rich cultural tradition. Unlike fictional characters, Dhola and Maru were real people whose love story became immortal.

Their marriage took place in 938 AD in Baghera village, Kekri. The remnants of their wedding, including an archway and four altar pillars, still exist. However, due to official neglect, the site is now deserted.

A Story Passed Through Generations

According to the villagers of Narwar, they have heard the story of Dhola-Maru for generations. Former Sarpanch Rameshwar Lal Guru said Narwar, a village which is 20 km from Ajmer, is where the two lovers met.

“Some believe Dhola was from Narwar Garh in Madhya Pradesh but most of the people here consider him a native of Narwar near Ajmer,” he says.

Guru says Maru was the daughter of Raja Pingal of Janglu Desh, now Poongal in Bikaner. “Legend says their mothers met at the Pushkar fair and arranged their children's marriage when Dhola was three and Maru was six months old,” he adds.

From Separation to Union

One of the folktales says Dhola and Maru never met until adulthood, only hearing of each other. Meanwhile, Dhola’s parents married him to someone else, making his wife jealous. She intercepted and destroyed messages sent by Maru’s father, keeping them apart. Both longed to meet but were confused—Dhola thought Maru's family was too poor to send messages, while Maru feared Dhola had abandoned her.

A Clever Messenger

Maru's father, King Poongal finally sent a messenger, Dholi, with Maru’s message and to take her away. Instead of delivering it directly, Dholi sang couplets composed by Maru, catching Dhola’s attention. Upon learning the truth, Dhola immediately set out for Poongal, married Maru, and brought her back to Baghera village. The remains of their wedding site still exist today.

A Well as a Symbol of Their Love

According to Sarpanch Dharmendra Chaudhary, after their marriage, Dhola-Maru spent hours together near a well in Narwar village, singing love songs and swinging. The well still stands, though now abandoned, along with remnants of a water tank for elephants and horses.

Dhola-Maru’s Love in Folk Songs

Villager Teju says Dhola-Maru’s love story continues to live in Rajasthani songs and couplets. Even today, their tale is sung across the state, keeping their love alive in people’s hearts.