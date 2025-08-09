ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dhamtari Teacher Distributes Piggy Banks To Inculcate Saving Habit Among Children

Ranjita Sahu doesn't just teach, but imparts life lessons to save money by distributing piggy banks to her students (ETV Bharat)

Posted at the Government Primary School of Luge village of Magarlod block, she has named the initiative as ‘Main Hoon Gullak’ (I am Piggy Bank) which in the local language translates into ‘Mor Naav Bodli’.

Ranjita believes that a revolution can be brought about by small savings. Her campaign has earned appreciation all around.

Ranjita Sahu is distributing piggy banks to the children as a part of the initiative. She has been conveying the message ‘save today, benefit tomorrow’ to the children. She is supported by her husband Tumanchand Sahu.

The couple has been distributing clay piggy banks to school children to teach the values of discipline, savings and dedication in their lives. The habit also prevents children from becoming spendthrifts.

The teachers and the children put amounts of money in these piggy banks and keep them with care.

Ranjita Sahu (3rd from left) doesn't just teach, but imparts life lessons to save money by distributing piggy banks to her students (ETV Bharat)

“Every child was encouraged to add one rupee to their piggy banks and collect the money for a bigger mission. This step is not only an attempt to teach financial discipline to children but it also inspires them to fulfil their responsibilities towards society and the environment. The piggy bank is not only a medium to save money but it teaches the children that small savings can help fulfil big responsibilities,” Ranjita explained.

She further disclosed, “I got the idea of 'Main Hoon Gullak' or 'Mor Naav Bodli' from my three daughters. Two years ago I gave three piggy banks to my daughters in which they started collecting money slowly. A big amount was collected in one year which they donated to an organization that helps poor and orphan children. This earned them a lot of respect. My children got more encouragement.”

Students pose with piggy banks at Government Primary School of Luge village in Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

She said that now the daughters are collecting small amounts of money for environmental protection wherein three trees will be planted every year in the names of mother, education and human and animal service.

The school children related that they have saved various amounts ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 500.

The Principal of the School Narendra Kumar Sinha said, “This is an important campaign started by Ranjita Sahu and her family. This will definitely develop the spirit of saving for the future among the children. They will be able to save a big amount through small collections.”

Ranjita Sahu(L) hands over a piggy bank to a student at Government Primary School of Luge village, Dhamtari (ETV Bharat)

Even Dhamtari Collector Abinash Mishra has praised Ranjita’s work. Pointing out that financial savings through Gullak or piggy bank has been associated with Indian traditions and culture, he said, “This also reminds us of our childhood. The habit of saving small amounts is useful for us throughout our life. The initiative of Ranjita and Tumanchand Sahu is worth emulating not only in Dhamtari but in the entire state.”