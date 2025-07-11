Dhadkai – The Silent Village Of India, Loses Hope Of Getting Rid Of Stigma Of Giving Birth To Deaf And Dumb Children

By Raja Amirkarim

Dhadkai (Gundoh, Doda): All the hopes of getting rid of the stigma of giving birth to deaf and dumb children were shattered during last year after four more such children were born as deaf and dumb in Dhadkai village of Gundoh area, which is also known as ‘the silent village of India’.

There are around 100 such people alive in the village who were born with this deficiency, and despite witnessing a downward trend in the past few years, the area continues to give birth to special children.

The people now are forced to believe that this may not only be a medical issue but a curse from God as well, due to which people are giving birth to children who can’t hear or speak.

The ETV Bharat team visited this village situated on a hilltop by trekking the steep slopes and reached out to the people who feel isolated due to this stigma and are facing a lot of difficulties while marrying their kids out of their locality.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Ghulam Nabi, a man in his late 50s, who had six children, three were born normal and three others were born deaf and dumb and one of them died in his early age, said, “Some 80 to 90 years ago, the birth of deaf and dumb children started in our village and many of our elders, who were special, died after living the life for 70 to 80 years. Earlier, it used to be occasional, but for the last two to three decades, many children have been born with this deficiency. For the last two to three years, it has seen a downward trend, but during the last year, four more such children have been born with this deficiency.”

“Many medical teams and experts visited this village, and few said that it is because of the genetic disorder due to marrying within the clan that is leading to the birth of deaf and dumb children. We tried to marry outside as well, and despite facing difficulties in searching for a pair for our kids due to this stigma, the area continues to give birth to special children,” he said.

“We are forced to believe that God is unhappy with us due to some past sins which our forefathers might have done, and that is why our children are born with this deficiency,” Ghulam Nabi said.

The area is so stigmatised that these special people try to avoid meeting any person coming from outside to take blood samples, provide any kind of aid or listen to their stories.

“Many times, people have come and gone and have done different research and studies, but it hasn’t brought any change to our living or put an end to the birth of special children. Whenever we ask our special kids to come and meet people or officials coming from outside, they run away or hide in forest areas so that they are not exposed to the outsiders,” he added.

Such is the situation there that most of these special people prefer to stay in the upper reaches in Dhoks (temporary sheds) along with their cattle and spend their lives away from the people.

The Dhadkai village has got the tag of ‘the Silent village of India’ because of its unique characteristics of children born deaf and dumb, which started more than eight decades ago when their forefathers were born with this deficiency. Even though many of them are dead, it was inherited by the generations, which still run in some of their children. This village is home to around 1500 souls, and almost every family has a child or two born with this deficiency of being mute and deaf.

It is not that deaf and dumb only give birth to special children, but normal parents at times give birth to such children, and sometimes special parents give birth to normal children.

“I married my deaf and dumb daughter a few years ago, and when she delivered her children, they were born normal. Both of my special children are sharper and quicker than the other three normal children, but the deficiency they have put them in a different spot,” Ghulam Nabi said.

Another local, Basharat Hussain, a government teacher, said that almost every family has one or two deaf and dumb children. “My younger brother Tariq Hussain was born with this deficiency, and our parents came to know about his deficiency within the first two months when he was not responding to any kind of sound and his cries were different as compared to the cries of a normal child,” he said.

“While giving birth to children, people here don’t prefer whether they should have a boy or a girl, but they only want a normal baby should be born and not one who is deaf or dumb,” Basharat Hussain said.

For the last many years, the administration had brought many health experts to ascertain the real reason behind the birth of such people, and as per locals, they had attributed it to a genetic disorder and had recommended that to marry their children outside their clan. These people tried and succeeded in a few cases, but mostly outsiders neither prefer to give their daughters to boys from this village nor want their sons to get brides from this area.

“We are facing a lot of issues in searching for soul mates for our brothers and sisters due to having this stigma of giving birth to deaf and mute people. People fear that if they marry their kids here, this may run into their family as well,” Basharat said.

These special children might be deprived of hearing and speech by God, but they are multi-talented, and whenever they get a chance to showcase their talent, they are way ahead of others.

The government teacher said, “One of my cousins is a district-level wrestler, and he competes at different levels. Given chance, training and opportunity, these special people can bring laurels to the area and the state.”

The ETV Bharat team was able to meet one such person, Muhammad Yousuf, who is in his 40s, and has all the talent of reading and writing, and all the skills to do any work of a labourer. But due to the non-availability of opportunities and stigma of being a deaf and dumb person, he didn’t marry and remained confined to help his family in household work.

With the help of a translator, Yousuf said that in the absence of road connectivity to the area, he loads food and other items on his shoulders and back and treks for hours together to reach home. He communicated his name by writing on a piece of paper in Urdu and also noted down the names of his family members and the village as well.

The village has a high school where, alongside normal students, some deaf and dumb children are also studying. But they require a special school at the lower level where dedicated staff could provide them with all the basic education.

The locals informed that the Army has established one such school for deaf and dumb children, but there are not many facilities available. A London-based Kashmiri businessman, Mujtaba Fazili, is looking after the expenses of one teacher who provides education to these children, but he wants a proper system should be in place where all such children can get good quality education like normal children.

“I am in touch with UNICEF and have presented all the documents to the organisation for establishing a proper school for special children of Dhadkai. Due to some unavoidable circumstances in the recent past, things had a roadblock, but I hope that soon we will be able to bring UNICEF here,” Fazili told ETV Bharat on the phone.

The locals of the village are of the opinion that in the entire country, Dhadkai is known as the silent village of India and in actual circumstances, they haven’t received their due share of development and attention they require.

A social worker of the village, Muhammad Akhter, said that most of these special people are dependent on their families. “Few of them have tied the knot as well, but they don’t have any source of income. Owing to the deficiency, they get a Rs 1000 pension from the government, but that isn’t enough for them to run their families. Moreover, as many villages have been covered under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), this village continues to remain unconnected. We have to trek for hours together to reach home, and at the time of any emergency, we have to take patients on palanquins or on our shoulders to take them to the nearest road.”

"We request the government of India and the government of Jammu and Kashmir to help our people by increasing the pension amount to special people and also provide us basic facilities which are required to live life," he added.

