Dewa Sharif Fair: A Symbol Of Hindu-Muslim Unity In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

Soon, the people around him realized that Waris Ali was different. His brother-in-law Haji Syed Khadim Ali Shah, who lived in Lucknow, took charge of his education and trained him.

The website of Barabanki district administration says that Waris Ali Shah began learning the Quran at the age of five and quickly memorized it. He preferred solitude over books and often ventured far from home to spend a long time in solitude and contemplation. He never played with children of his own age but instead enjoyed giving sweets and distributing money to the poor.

As a child, he was called ‘Mitthu Mian’. Having lost his parents at a young age, he was raised by his grandmother and uncle. He passed away in 1905 and his shrine was built in the town of Dewa which has now become a symbol of faith, love, and brotherhood.

Mohammad Ali or Haji Waris Ali Shah was born in 1809. He is said to have belonged to the 26th generation of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his ancestors came to Barabanki from Nishapur in Iran.

According to the shrine manager Mohammad Ali Shah Warsi the fair was initiated by Haji Waris Ali Shah himself in his lifetime when he told his followers, “Come, the fair is here; wander, shop and mingle”. The fair is a religious and cultural confluence, Warsi said.

Barabanki: The town of Dewa in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki has come alive once again for the renowned Dewa Sharif fair at the dargah of Sufi saint Haji Waris Ali Shah. A symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, the shrine sees people from all religions and castes coming to attend this event.

When Haji Syed Khadim Ali Shah died leaving him with responsibilities at the age of 14, Waris Ali Shah began initiating people into his sect and made many disciples. He embarked on a pilgrimage to Mecca at the age of 15 years. He gave away all his property along with a valuable library to his relatives and destroyed all the property documents.

Over a period of 12 years, he travelled to Arabia, Syria, Palestine, Mesopotamia, Iran, Turkey, Russia and Germany. It is said that he performed Hajj 10 times during this while. One day, he began humming a tune inside the premises prompting the guardian of the Kaaba to admonish him, saying, "You have forgotten that this is the house of God."

Devotees at dargah of Sufi saint Haji Waris Ali Shah (ETV Bharat)

His immediate reply was, "Can you tell me a place where God is not present?"

From the date of his first Hajj, Haji Waris Ali Shah abandoned stitched clothing and began wearing the Ihram (an unstitched garment wrapped around the body).

He travelled on all his journeys on foot. The Barabanki administration has mentioned that he used boats only to cross the sea. He visited Constantinople during the reign of Sultan Abdul Majid who was deeply impressed and dedicated himself to his teachings. Haji Waris Ali Shah was a guest of Prince Bismarck during his visit to Berlin.

It is said that when he returned home to Dewa, his own people did not recognize him. His ancestral home was in ruins and when he went out into the village, no one came to welcome him. The relatives refused to acknowledge him, fearing that he might lay claim to their property.

Ahmadullah Barsi, an expert on the Warsi tradition, explained that Haji Waris Ali Shah gave his followers the message of love and humanity. He said, "The one who is God is the same as Ram", meaning there is no difference between God and Ram.

This very thought makes the Dewa fair a festival of communal harmony. Barsi explained that two Urs are celebrated here; one by the Muslim followers in the month of Safar (Arabic calendar) and the other in the Hindu month of Kartik.

The dargah manager explained that this is the only dargah in the country where Holi and Diwali are celebrated.

A visitor Maksud Alam who came from Bihar said that he had come to the dargah seeking a job for his son. Similarly, Haji Abdul Salam of Kanpur Dehat said that he has been coming here for the last 47 years. He has been seeking peace for India.

The Deva fair is a 10 day affair that will conclude on October 18. It is marked by various cultural programmes and a langar (community eating) twice a day. Accommodation is also available for the devotees. However, many make their own arrangements in the city. For the devotees coming from Lucknow, vehicles are available from Charbagh station to Matiyari and from there to Dewa Kasba. Direct rides are also available from Barabanki railway station.