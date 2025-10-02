Devaragattu’s Banni Utsavam: Faith, Frenzy, And The Fierce Battle Of Sticks
The centuries-old Banni Utsav in Kurnool, blending devotion and danger, draws thousands as villagers clash with sticks to uphold tradition, despite repeated injuries each year.
Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): The Banni Utsav, held during the Dussehra festival in Devaragattu, Kurnool district, has gained special recognition across the country. This tradition, which has been going on for generations, has now become a fair of sorts, that combines tradition, faith and enthusiasm. However, the stick fight that takes place during this festival is raising many questions. This tradition of fighting with sticks, regardless of the loss of life or injuries, has once again become a topic of discussion.
Devaragattu Ready For The Battle Of Sticks
Speciality of Mala Malleswara Swamy Utsav: Mala Malleswara Swamy Temple, located on a hill in Devaragattu, is the main center of Dussehra celebrations. Every year, on Dussehra day, at midnight, the marriage ceremony of the deities Malamma and Malleswara Swamy is performed. After that, the ceremonial idols are taken out in a procession in the light of lamps. To protect these idols, people from 10 villages, divided into two groups, fight with sticks. This battle is called "Banni Utsav".
Participating Villages - Division:
On one side: Neraniki, Neraniki Thanda, Kothapeta villages
On the other side: Arikera, Suluvai, Ellarthi, Bilehal, Nitravati, Alur villages
Every year, dozens of devotees are injured in the stick fights between these two communities. Sometimes even deaths occur. This fight has become a matter of prestige, not just to protect the idols but also to uphold the honor of their village. That is why the locals are reluctant to give up this tradition, no matter how much danger it poses.
Bhavishyavani Speciality
After the festival idols reach Basavannagudi, a Bhavishyavani program is held. In this, good wishes for the coming year are said. After that, another fight with sticks is held. Finally, the Banni festival ends when the idols are taken to the Kalyanakatta.
Sea Of Devotees And Security Measures
Devotees flock in large numbers not only from Kurnool district but also from Karnataka and Telangana states to watch this festival. Every year, thousands of devotees participate, so there is a lot of congestion. The authorities, led by District Collector Dr. Siri and SP Vikrant Patil, have made extensive arrangements.
The Devaragattu Banni Utsavam is a special festival that combines faith, tradition, adventure, and violence. The authorities want this tradition, which has been going on for generations, to be celebrated with devotion and respect for traditions, leaving violence behind. People also believe that this Banni Utsavam will be a true fair festival only if it is held without violence.
CCTV Cameras For Surveillance - Vikrant Patil, SP, Kurnool
"We have installed CCTV cameras for surveillance during the festivals. We have also set up a temporary hospital. We have already organized awareness seminars in the villages. We have created awareness about sticks. We have made many people bindover. A security force of 700 people has been set up."
