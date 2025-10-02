ETV Bharat / offbeat

Devaragattu’s Banni Utsavam: Faith, Frenzy, And The Fierce Battle Of Sticks

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): The Banni Utsav, held during the Dussehra festival in Devaragattu, Kurnool district, has gained special recognition across the country. This tradition, which has been going on for generations, has now become a fair of sorts, that combines tradition, faith and enthusiasm. However, the stick fight that takes place during this festival is raising many questions. This tradition of fighting with sticks, regardless of the loss of life or injuries, has once again become a topic of discussion.

Devaragattu Ready For The Battle Of Sticks

Speciality of Mala Malleswara Swamy Utsav: Mala Malleswara Swamy Temple, located on a hill in Devaragattu, is the main center of Dussehra celebrations. Every year, on Dussehra day, at midnight, the marriage ceremony of the deities Malamma and Malleswara Swamy is performed. After that, the ceremonial idols are taken out in a procession in the light of lamps. To protect these idols, people from 10 villages, divided into two groups, fight with sticks. This battle is called "Banni Utsav".

Participating Villages - Division:

On one side: Neraniki, Neraniki Thanda, Kothapeta villages

On the other side: Arikera, Suluvai, Ellarthi, Bilehal, Nitravati, Alur villages

Every year, dozens of devotees are injured in the stick fights between these two communities. Sometimes even deaths occur. This fight has become a matter of prestige, not just to protect the idols but also to uphold the honor of their village. That is why the locals are reluctant to give up this tradition, no matter how much danger it poses.

