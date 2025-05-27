ETV Bharat / offbeat

Triyuginarayan Temple, The Sacred Wedding Destination In Uttarakhand Where Shiva and Parvati Took Vows

By Kirankant Sharma

Dehradun : If you thought GenZ chose destination weddings only amid a valley of flowers, scenic opulence or pristine beaches, you are mistaken. For, the Triyuginarayan temple steeped in mythological lore, and situated in the mist-laden hills of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, at an altitude of 6,495 feet in the Rudraprayag district, is now among their shortlisted and much sought-after destinations. The place is known to have hosted the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with Lord Vishnu playing the role of Parvati’s brother.

“The eternal fire that burns in the havan kund here is believed to be from the days when the divine wedding took place,” says Ashutosh Dimri of the Badrinath Pujari Samaj. “People take the ashes home, believing it to be sacred for happiness and harmony,” he adds.

According to the data available, in the last few years, the number of people getting married here has increased manifold. Apart from people of Uttarakhand, those from other parts of the country are flocking the place to tie the wedlock. Earlier what was limited to only two or three marriages in a year, has increased post 2018, as people want to spend the special occasion away from the madding crowd of cities. It is also believed that since the divine couple took the wedding vows at the place and lived happily thereafter, those tying the knot here would also be blessed, Dimri adds.

While in 2021, 51 people took the vows here, in 2022, the figure rose to 101. In 2023, more than 62 people got married here, but in 2024, 152 couples tied the nuptial knot at the destination. This year, so far, 82 marriages have taken place in the Triyuginarayan temple. Although the temple is under the regulations of Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, marriage and other programmes are organised by the family of 200 pilgrim priests living in close proximity.

During wedding season, about 11 marriages take place here on a single day. To help the wedding parties, local women have formed a team to arrange all the work, from start to finish. The families need to come with guests only, rest of the requirements are arranged locally.

"Couples getting married have to bring some important documents like Aadhaar card or any identity card. While booking the destination for wedding, the party needs to pay Rs 1100 in advance and after the marriage, a certificate will be issued by the temple, for which Rs 1100 more has to be paid," said Saraswatanand Bhatt, Member of the Tirtha Purohit Samiti.