ETV Bharat / offbeat

Despite Clearing Railway Exams, Andhra Boy Srinivasulu Chose Teaching As His 'Final Destination'

Uravakonda: For Srinivasulu of Andhra Pradesh's Uravakonda, passion weighed more than paycheck. Despite his family's financial struggles, two job offers with the Indian Railways could not tempt him, as he wanted to follow his passion and become a teacher. Today, after having cleared the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment examination, he has secured five different positions and is set to step into the classroom soon as a teacher.

Only son of handloom weavers Rodda Varalakshmi and Erriswamy, Srinivasulu grew up watching the challenges faced by his family every single day. His father has been bedridden for years due to paralysis, and so all responsibility fell on his mother, who continued weaving to fend for the family. In spite of the hardships, Srinivasulu never gave up on education.

After completing his degree through distance education and later earning a B.Ed from Sri Krishnadevaraya University (SKU), he set his eyes on the DSC exams. In 2018, he missed qualifying by just one mark. Instead of losing hope, he prepared with even greater determination.

His perseverance paid off in the recently announced results. Srinivasulu not only cleared the exam but also secured five different positions - School Assistant (Mathematics), School Assistant (Physical Science), TGT Mathematics (Model School), TGT Physical Science and TGT Science, of which he chose to take up the position of School Assistant in Mathematics, which, he said, was his subject of passion.

"Mathematics is something that I have always loved since my school days. So I picked up School Assistant in Mathematics out of the five options available with me," he says.