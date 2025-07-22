Denied A Road, They Did Just What Dashrath Majhi Did Once—Moved A Mountain

Dhamtari: Nathukonha, a nondescript village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari, lies less than 100 km away from Raipur, the power corridor of the state. Though the villagers do not stay far from the sight of policymakers in the state capital, they appear to remain out of their minds. The development appears to have taken a backseat in their area, which remained neglected by the government.

For over 25 years, the villagers' plea for just a road that would connect them to the world outside fell on deaf ears. Fed up with this, they decided to take matters into their own hands, much like the legendary Dashrath Manjhi.

Also known as Mountain Man, the Gaya native carved a path 110 metres long and 9.1 metres wide, and 7.7 metre deep through a ridge of hills using only a hammer and chisel way back in 1959. Taking a leaf out of Majhi's life, Nathukonha villagers also carved out a path, cutting through mountains and creating their destiny.



No connectivity: A village neglected

Nathukonha, a village with just 140 residents, faced a major problem. For decades, the only road leading out of the village was a dilapidated 5-kilometer-long kutcha path. It was a risky stretch of rocky terrain that became almost impassable during the monsoon when the villagers remained completely cut off from the rest of the world.

The villagers ran from pillar to post, urging the administration for years to build a proper road. Their plea for help started from the days of former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi's time and continued to the present Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. No amount of requests helped, and no action was taken as the villagers' pleas went unanswered. Aggrieved villagers finally decided to find a solution themselves.



Villagers idolise Dashrath Manjhi

Taking the inspiration from Dashrath Manjhi, and armed with basic tools, including shovels and spades, the villagers of Nathukonha decided to build their own road.

The Herculean effort and collective willpower made them target a 250-meter-long mountain that obstructed their path to Kergaon, a nearby town. For several months, the villagers worked tirelessly, cutting through rock and rubble before creating a temporary but functional 1,600-meter-long road through the mountain.

The effort made them bypass the 5-kilometer-long kutcha road entirely. “We didn’t want to sit idle and never waited the administration to listen to us. We built the road ourselves,” said Akbar Mandavi, the Sarpanch of Nathukonha.



The road to Kergaon, a vital artery

For the villagers, the nearest town, Kergaon, was essential for daily necessities. The journey to Kergaon was essential for whether it is for rationa supplies, schooling and medical treatment.

The old, dilapidated road was also hazardous, especially during the monsoon when heavy rains and landslides further worsened its condition. Satyanarayan Mandavi, a village elder, said, “We had to go to Kergaon for even the smallest of tasks. Monsoon brought rain fury as the road got damaged.

Paving a road through a mountain was a daunting task for villagers. (ETV Bharat)

The surging water levels and erosion from the mountain would wash away large portions of the road, making the villagers repair it again and again. “We repaired the road ourselves, using our own resources. It's our only way to access Kergaon,” said Shankar Salam, a villager who played a key role in the road's construction.

Everyone in the community, young and old, contributed in their way. This collective effort despite bringing the village closer together also forged a sense of pride in what they had achieved. “It is not just a road but a future for our children and us,” said Shankar Salam.



Government recognition

The collector of Dhamtari, Abinash Mishra, praised the villagers for their hard work and initiative. “I thank the villagers for their dedication in building this road through Shramdaan (voluntary labour). I will visit Nathukonha soon and will explore how the administration can support their efforts further,” he said.

In 2016, during the Loksuraj Abhiyan, the then Chief Minister Raman Singh praised the villagers for their determination in changing the landscape of Nathukonha.

But despite the praise, the villagers remain determined to get the road officially paved. As Shankar Salam put it, “We’ve solved the problem for now, but we still request the government to pave the road, so we don’t have to repair it year after year. A proper road will help our village prosper and connect us to the world permanently.”