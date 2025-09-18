ETV Bharat / offbeat

Delhi Zoo's Lone African Elephant Shankar Passes Away

New Delhi: It was a sad day at the National Zoological Park in Delhi as its African Elephant Shankar breathed his last on Friday night after being ill for the previous two days. He had not eaten during this time. Although the cause of his death has not been divulged, it needs to be mentioned that the zoo is shut on account of the bird flu.

Shankar was one of the two elephants that were gifted to the former Indian President Shankar Dayal Sharma during his visit to Zimbabwe. The two had landed in Delhi in 1998. The other one was Bimbai, who died of septicemia in 2002, leaving Shankar alone. Due to the lack of female African elephants in Indian zoos, Shankar was unable to find a mate. Sources disclosed that the Central Zoo Authority regulations prohibit keeping any animal alone in a zoo, as it amounts to animal cruelty.

In October 2024, Shankar was chained due to his aggression during the heat, and this led to the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) revoking Delhi Zoo's membership. Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh subsequently intervened and shared information about Shankar's release from the chains. Shankar lived alone and became aggressive due to the lack of a female partner. He had even injured his mahout several times.

A team from Gujarat, along with elephant experts from South Africa and the Delhi Zoo management, worked tirelessly to maintain Shankar's health and keep his behaviour under check. Power fencing, rubber mats and treatment walls were installed at his enclosure. A special diet plan and activities were introduced to keep him healthy and stress-free. Various wooden play equipment was also installed to keep Shankar occupied.